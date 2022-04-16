MSNBC Blast From The Past: It's Our Job To Control How People Think... Not Elon Musk's

While it is obvious to many why the mainstream media - and all things leaning left - are so utterly incensed at the richest man in the world's decision to offer to buy Twitter, a brief blast from the MSNBC past serves as an important reminder of just how the media and their overlords see their roles in modern society.

As hours of coverage and an avalanche of op-eds are unleashed to explain to the masses why they should grab their pitchforks as Elon Musk offers to buy a social media platform at a significant premium for shareholders, this brief MSNBC clip from 2017 perfectly summarizes where the real panic lies.

None other than MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Mika Brzezinski said the following words in her out-loud voice...

"The dangerous edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media, trying to make up his own facts, and it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsen, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think..."

And then the nail in the 'oops, I just told the truth coffin':

"...and that is our job."

To which the effervescent Joe Scarborough replies:

"Yeah".

Watch the full clip here:

“Elon is trying to control how people think. That is our job”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NywLXXu8hz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 15, 2022

And in case you thought perhaps her mind had changed over the years and she had realized the error of her gaslighting ways, on Friday's 'Morning Joe', Brezinski doubled-down, sounding the alarm over Twitter’s possible management shakeup, calling a hypothetical Elon Musk takeover a "very dangerous precedent" for America.

"...are there any ways to stop him if he wants to buy Twitter? Are there any guardrails around something like this? Because this could be a very dangerous precedent,"

"He does not believe in the consequences of words," added Brezinki's guest, who had written earlier that "Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter represents a chilling new threat: billionaire trolls taking over social media."

So there you have it folks... be afraid, very afraid of being able to think for yourself!!