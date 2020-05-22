MSNBC Suggests Trump Has Just 3% Support Among Blacks: Here's How They Got That Result

Following Joe Biden's latest racial gaffe on Friday - in which he said black Trump supporters or undecided voters "ain't black" - MSNBC went to bat for ol Joe, with a 'yeah, but...' poll showing that Trump has just 3% support among African Americans.

However when one digs into the poll, conducted by Quinnipiac (and which found Biden to have an 11 point lead over Trump, and Trump's job approval falling to 42%) we find that it surveyed just 1,323 registered voters with a 10% oversample of Democrats.

(h/t Mark K.)

Twitter, by the way, is doing their best to help racist Joe as well.