MSNBC's Maddow Claims Trump Is Trying To "Destroy The US Government" With Cabinet Picks

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took a break from claiming she’s about to be thrown into a concentration camp to charge that president Trump is attempting to “destroy” the government.

Maddow said, “I think the idea of the authoritarian promise is that everything shrivels in government other than the will of the leader, right?”

She further claimed “You don’t necessarily put a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge if you’re hoping for great things from HHS.”

“Matt Gaetz, he has explicitly proposed abolishing the Justice Department, not specifically abolishing the FBI and the ATF but talking about abolishing the Justice Department,” she added.

Maddow continued to blather, “Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence is, I mean, the idea that Tulsi Gabbard, in a normal circumstance, could get a security clearance to be like a Walmart-style greeter at any U.S. intelligence agency, let alone get past the security barriers, is insane.”

“So, you do that because you want the worst for these agencies, because you want the worst for the U.S. government because you think that the U.S. government is worthless,” she asserted.

Why would Trump do all this?Well it’s all a big conspiracy to become a dictator… or something.

“That’s part of consolidating power, to make the U.S. government nothing other than the leader and people who will do what he says,” Maddow claimed.

She continued, “Steve Bannon used to say, it’s a sort of Leninist project, right? Destroy the state. This is the cabinet that you nominate to, not to run the U.S. government, to do anything, but to destroy the U.S. government.”

“So that the U.S. government can be fundamentally reimagined as something much more like a unitary authoritarian or autocratic, for lack of a better term, system,” Maddow concluded, ending her paranoid rant.

Bannon Responds To Rachel Maddow: "All You've Done Is Try To Destroy This Country" pic.twitter.com/5jFNgzSUu7 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) November 14, 2024

Or maybe, just maybe, people voted for reform and gave Trump a mandate to implement that, meaning putting people outside of the Washington establishment furniture into key positions.

Yeah, probably more likely that, right.

As we highlighted earlier, all the right people are big mad at Trump’s appointments.

Add to that list the disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan, who parroted absurd claims that Gabbard is some kind of Russian asset.

“Clearly, Tulsi Gabbard has taken actions and made statements over the past several years that raise serious questions about her common sense, judgment, and political sympathies,” Brennan proclaimed.

“Cozying up to Putin as well as to Bashar al-Assad shows she doesn’t have the type of perspective needed for someone who is going to head up these 18 intelligence agencies,” he further declared, labelling Gabbard “an unserious pick for a serious position.”

Former Obama CIA director John Brennan says Tulsi Gabbard "doesn't have the right perspective" to be Director of National Intelligence.



So let's remind people:



-John Brennan voted for the Communist presidential candidate when in college.

-John Brennan lied under oath to the… pic.twitter.com/xKHfeVIMUq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 14, 2024

This coming from a guy who pushed the Russia hoax for years, and claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian psy op.

He says everything is a Russian plot. His credibility is shot.

Meanwhile, AOC ranted about Gabbard, ridiculously claiming she is “pro-war.”

AOCIA nods along with Joy Reid’s McCarthyite, pro-war, pro-regime change case for opposing Tulsi Gabbard, then calls Tulsi “pro-war” without explaining why



This is the poseur who boxed the Squad into supporting $100+ billion in military aid to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/iXvZXTj5Os — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 15, 2024

Anyone who has listened to Gabbard talk for more than five minutes knows this is the complete opposite of her actual position.

