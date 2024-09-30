"Be Prepared": MTG Warns "Most Dangerous Phase" In 2024 Election Has Begun

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a stark warning on Saturday about “the most dangerous phase” of the 2024 presidential election.

With President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in several polls, Greene suggested that Democrats “will do anything to stop him,” later emphasizing, “Anything.”

In a grim post on X, Greene wrote, “The momentum shift has happened and Trump is leading and his support is rapidly accelerating.” She then added, “They’ve already been trying to put him in prison and literally assassinate him.”

Greene then ominously questioned, “What comes next?” hinting at further “assassination attempts” or potential efforts to “delay the election.” She urged Americans to be “prepared” for the future.

Greene’s comments come just two weeks after Trump survived a second assassination attempt by Ryan Routh, a Democratic voter and donor.

This follows an earlier shooting on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump narrowly escaped the bullets of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Democrat donor.

Beyond assassination attempts, Democrats had previously tried to bar Trump from appearing on primary ballots, claiming he was unqualified over his alleged role in what they claimed was an insurrection on Jan. 6.

The Supreme Court had to intervene earlier this year, ruling that Trump remained eligible. Meanwhile, Trump faces criminal cases on several fronts.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, indicted Trump over Jan. 6 and the dispute over classified documents with the National Archives.

The Supreme Court intervened again in the Jan. 6 case, ruling that Trump enjoys presidential immunity for acts carried out while in office. In a separate ruling, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the documents case, declaring Smith’s appointment unconstitutional.

On the civil side, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, accusing Trump of inflating property values to secure generous loans. A New York appeals court is currently reviewing the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has also indicted Trump on charges related to falsified business records tied to payments made to Michael Cohen. This case has drawn criticism, even from some Democratic legal scholars.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—a Democrat who came under fire for holding an affair with the prosecutor she hired to go after Trump—accused Trump of illegally questioning the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

During his tenure as president, Trump was impeached twice by Democrats, an effort they planned since he was first inaugurated.

Now, with the 2024 election approaching, some Democrats face accusations of potentially refusing to certify the results should Trump win the presidency.