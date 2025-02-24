Multiple Shooters Were At The July 4 Highland Park Massacre, Bombshell Research Suggests

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

Jury selection started Monday for the man accused of slaughtering seven people at a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade nearly three years ago. But a day before trial proceedings began, a trustworthy researcher released compelling evidence suggesting there were multiple shooters at that July 4, 2022, massacre.

FILE - Robert E. Crimo III attends the hearing on motions before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

The research comes from Becca Spinks, whose past work has helped put child predators behind bars. Spinks is working on a multi-part series on the Highland Park shooting, which she’s generously allowed Headline USA to run in its entirety.

Spinks’ full series is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the entire context of the Highland Park shooting and its alleged perpetrator, Robert Crimo III, also known as Bobby.

However, perhaps the biggest revelation from her series is worth emphasizing in a standalone article: It looks like there were multiple shooters at Highland Park.

Indeed, Spinks noted that the official story has Crimo committing the entire shooting from atop the Ross Cosmetics building, a local store on the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street. While the evidence clearly shows that Crimo was certainly near Ross Cosmetics armed with an AR-15, two of the shooting victims were totally out of his vantage point, as well as that of the Ross Cosmetics rooftop, according to Spinks.

“The two victims at the far back of Port Clinton Square were completely obscured by the side of Walker Bros,” she noted, also publishing a photo of the scene she described. “Both victims were grievously injured and covered in massive quantities of blood, indicating they died on the spot. This theory was further supported by the absence of blood trails that might indicate they were dragged.”

A photo taken at the approximate position of one of the deceased victims. Ross Cosmetics, where Bobby Crimo is alleged to have been shooting from, is across the street and to the left, completely obscured by Walker Bros restaurant.

Further supporting the multi-shooter theory are witness statements.

“Some saw a person dressed in black on top of Ross Cosmetics, some saw a person dressed in white wearing a hat. More than one witness described a man with a yellow backpack running away from the scene (Bobby was not carrying, nor did he even possess, a yellow backpack.),” Spinks noted. “Some eyewitnesses were clearly wrong about their descriptions of the shooter and at least one seemed to be purposefully lying.”

Spinks focused on someone she found to be particularly credible, witness and near victim Michael Schwartz.

“I saw this guy shooting, I saw where he was, I saw his eyes, and there was no question this was the only shooter and he was on the ground. I don’t know where they’re getting this roof stuff,” Schwartz told the media, describing an athletic man positioned in a “true military crouch” and whose demeanor was “military style methodical.”

“Mr. Schwartz is a uniquely reliable witness because of the amount of detail included in his testimony. Studies have shown that eyewitnesses who include the most detail are usually the most reliable. Strengthening his credibility even further was his refusal to adjust his memory of the incident, even under the influence of external suggestion,” Spinks noted.

“But there’s another reason that his memory of the event felt like the most important one: it made the most sense. A shooter standing at the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue, directly in front of Port Clinton Square, would have had a direct line of sight to the two victims laying at the back of the plaza next to Walker Bros, a position that was completely obscured from Ross Cosmetics.”

The Crimo trial is expected to last for months. Headline USA will continue to provide coverage as it develops.

