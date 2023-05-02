Murdochs Spoke With Zelenskyy Weeks Before Firing Anti-War Host Tucker Carlson

Both Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly before firing Fox News' anti-war host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly asked why the United States is sending vast resources to one of the most historically corrupt nations on the planet while neglecting its own citizens.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

"Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch held a previously unreported call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this spring in which the two discussed the war and the anniversary of the deaths of Fox News journalists last March," according to Semafor, adding "The Ukrainian president had a similar conversation with Lachlan Murdoch on March 15, which Zelenskyy noted in a little-noticed aside during a national broadcast last month."

As Semafor further notes; "The conversations came weeks before the Murdochs fired their biggest star and most outspoken critic of American support for Ukraine, Tucker Carlson. Senior Ukrainian officials had made their objections to Carlson’s coverage known to Fox executives, but Zelenskyy did not raise it on the calls with the Murdochs, according to one person familiar with the details of the calls."

Weeks later, Lachlan Murdoch was credited with the decision to let Carlson go, according to the NY Times.

The decision to let Mr. Carlson go was made on Friday night by Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, and Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, according to a person briefed on the move. Mr. Carlson was informed on Monday morning by Ms. Scott, another person briefed on the move said.

Carlson, according to the report, has previously described Zelenskyy as a "dictator."

Interestingly, on March 11 - right around the time of the Lachlan Murdoch call, Carlson suggested to Redacted host Clayton Morris that he could be fired over his anti-war stance.

"I'm saying what I really think and I think it really really matters and if I get fired for it, I don't know what to say, I'm not going to change," he said, adding that one of the top people he worked for at the network texted him to say "For the record, I really disagree with you on Ukraine!"

To which Carlson said: "And I wrote back and said, 'I know you do and I'm so grateful that you let me disagree with you in public," adding "This is someone I work for -- a well known person."

"Whatever you think of Fox ... they are allowing me to say things that they disagree with and I think that's wonderful."

Watch (via Information Liberation):