Musk Blasts Soros 'Dark Money Groups' Threatening Twitter Advertisers

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has the world's elites in panic mode - with the Biden administration launching a "Disinformation Governance Board" days after his announcement...

April 25, 2022 - Twitter accepts .@elonmusk's buyout bid as Musk vows to restore free speech to the platform.



April 27, 2022 - DHS announces the 'Disinformation Governance Board' to fight 'misinformation' (a la George Orwell's "Ministry of Truth") — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) April 28, 2022

...followed by the United States, the EU, and 32 non-EU countries announcing a "Declaration for the Future of the Internet" that includes language to require web services to remove illegal content and prevent 'harm' to users - which is code for mean tweets, among other things.

Another globalist, Bill Gates, is talking greasy after Musk compared the world's former richest man to the pregnant man emoji.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Musk's purchase also prompted a constellation of 26 Soros-linked NGOs to sign a letter expressing concern about the plan - writing that "Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized."

The authors that under Musk's management, "Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached, polluting our information ecosystem in a time where trust in institutions and news media is already at an all-time low," adding "Your ad dollars can either fund Musk's vanity project or hold him to account. We call on you to demand Musk uphold these basic standards of community trust and safety, and to pull your advertising spending from Twitter if they are not."

Those advertising on Twitter would risk their company associating "with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health misinformation, and conspiracy theorists," according to the letter.

A quick look at the signatories:

Musk responded to the campaign against him by asking "Who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let’s investigate …" adding "Sunlight is the best disinfectant."

Sunlight is the best disinfectant — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

The Daily Mail has dug into the signatories to do just that, giving a brief summary of several key players. Presented below:

ACCOUNTABLE TECH - NICOLE GILL, CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Accountable Tech is a Washington DC-based group led by Nicole Gill, a political campaigner and founder of the 2017 Tax March, and Jesse Lehrich, a former foreign policy spokesman for Hillary Clinton's campaign and the nephew of David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama.

'Social media giants are eroding our consensus reality and pushing democracy to the brink,' they state on their website.

'Accountable Tech is fighting back.'

Founded in May 2020, the group is a 501(c)(4), which means it does not have to disclose its donor list, and it does not say on the website who funds it.

MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA - DAVID BROCK, FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN

Media Matters for America was begun in May 2004 by David Brock - a former conservative journalist who turned liberal, and in 2017 was described by Politico as the 'Democrats' attack dog'.

'The Clinton enforcer, who raised tens of millions of dollars and created a far-reaching web of outside groups to push her presidential candidacy, is now training his sights on Trump,' they wrote at the time.

'Brock is rallying Democratic megadonors behind his cause and while he can be controversial at times, few bet against his efforts. His tentacles are far-reaching, including his media monitoring nonprofit Media Matters and the opposition research super PAC American Bridge.'

Media Matters for America says it is 'dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.'

According to Influence Watch, the group was founded with about $2 million in donations from prominent liberal donors, such as Susie Tompkins Buell, the 78-year-old co-founder of clothing brands Esprit and The North Face; Leo Hindery, 74, a private equity investor specializing in media; and James Hormel, who died in August aged 88.

Hormel was heir to a meatpacking fortune, and the first openly gay man to represent the United States as an ambassador - to Luxembourg, from 1997. He also co-founded in 1981 the Human Rights Campaign - the nation's preeminent gay rights group.

Media Matters is funded by a coalition of donors, including the National Education Association - America's largest union, representing teachers and other school staff - and several Jewish groups, such as the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston and Community Foundation of the United Jewish Federation of San Diego.

UltraViolet is the newest of the trio, founded in 2012.

'UltraViolet is a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture,' they state on their website.

'We founded UltraViolet on the principle that with a combination of organizing, technology, creative campaigning, and people power, we can win. Ultraviolet leads creative, breakthrough campaigns that have won victories from politics to culture.'

The group is also backed by several unions - among them the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), and the American Federation of Teachers.

Musk is famously anti-union, and has been excluded from White House electric vehicle manufacturing events due to the fact that Tesla's workforce is not unionized.

UltraViolet is backed by numerous family foundations, including that founded by Warren Buffet's son Peter, NoVo Foundation.

NoVo works to help marginalized and oppressed groups in society.

It is also supported by one of the many Pritzker family's foundations, Libra.

The Chicago-based billionaires are members of one of America's richest families who made their money largely through the Hyatt hotel chain.

Nicholas Pritzker, 76, and his wife Susan founded the Libra Foundation in 2002, and the organization now 'supports frontline organizations building a world where communities of color thrive.'

FAIR VOTE UK - KYLE TAYLOR, FOUNDER

Not all of the 26 groups that signed the letter are U.S. based.

Fair Vote UK, a British group that works to 'tackle the issue of data misuse, voter manipulation and lack of transparency in elections', is among the signatories.

A small-scale group, they declare all donations over £500 ($624), and only confirm five such donations on their site.

CENTER FOR COUNTERING DIGITAL HATE - IMRAN AHMED, FOUNDER AND CEO

Another British-based signatory was the Center for Countering Digital Hate, led by a former advisor to senior figures in the Labour Party, Imran Ahmed.

The group has expanded to have an office in Washington DC, but their work is largely British.

'The Center is best known for working with Rachel Riley to remove controversial far-right commentator Katie Hopkins from Twitter and conspiracy theorist David Icke from Facebook and Youtube,' according to Influence Watch.

The hornet's nest has officially been kicked.