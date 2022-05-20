Musk Challenges Sexual Harassment Accuser To "Describe" Part Of His Body

Elon Musk has denied a sexual harassment allegation made by a former flight attendant - and has challenged those making the accusations to "describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, ...) that isn't known by the public," adding "She won't be able to do so, because it never happened.

The alleged 2016 incident - as told to Business Insider by a friend of the accuser, is said to have occurred during a private flight to London in late 2016. Musk is accused of exposing his erect penis to the woman, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse if she gave him an erotic massage and "do more," implying the performance of sex acts, according to a declaration by the flight attendant's friend.

Two years later, Musk, SpaceX and the attendant entered into a $250,000 agreement in which she agreed not to sue, and to sign non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses.

Musk called the allegation a "politically motivated hit piece" which "should be viewed through a political lens."

"This is their standard (despicable) playbook," Musk added.

Musk told Insider in an email that there is "a lot more to this story," adding "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light."

Last but certainly not least, Musk tweeted: "Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect."

