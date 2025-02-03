Musk On DOGE Cuts: "USAID A Ball Of Worms, No Apple. Must Get Rid Of Whole Thing"

About one day after the US Agency for International Development's website went dark and its official X account disappeared, President Donald Trump addressed reporters Sunday night, declaring, "It's been run by a bunch of radical lunatics. And we're getting them out."

President Trump on USAID: "It has been run by a bunch of RADICAL LUNATICS and we're getting them out ... and then we'll make a decision" pic.twitter.com/PUkToccYca — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2025

By midnight, Elon Musk—who oversees the government efficiency initiative "DOGE"—provided taxpayers with an update on USAID's status during a live X Spaces session.

Musk told the more than 682,000 listeners who tuned in that the president "agreed we should shut it [USAID] down." This would be one of the largest planned cuts to date, and the fate of USAID is likely that it will lose its independence and be rolled into the State Department.

"As we dug into USAID it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms. If you have an apple with a worm in it, you can take the worm out. If you have a whole ball of worms, it's hopeless. USAID is a ball of worms. There is no apple. And when there is no apple you just need to get rid of the whole thing. That's why it's got to go. It's beyond repair," Musk explained.

🚨ELON MUSK: "As we dug into USAID it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms. If you have an apple with a worm in it, you can take the worm out. If you have a whole ball of worms, it's hopeless. USAID is… pic.twitter.com/fd00gMFmqS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 3, 2025

Musk wrote on X, "USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die."

USAID is a criminal organization.



Time for it to die. https://t.co/sWYy6fyt1k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

The move to end USAID as a stand-alone agency comes as the DOGE creator revealed: "Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?"

Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people? https://t.co/YVwyKA7ifs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

AP noted:

Musk's comments come after the administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk's government-inspection teams, a current and a former US official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, eventually did gain access Saturday to the aid agency's classified information, which includes intelligence reports, the former official said.

Trump has already ordered a freeze on foreign aid as part of his "America First" foreign policy. As some note, USAID has effectively served as a laundering scheme for the Deep State.

Journalist Robby Starbuck provided further color:

Annnnd the USAid website is now down.



Try it: https://t.co/lvZf3F02sp 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/teB9WPVe6D — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 2, 2025

"Like I said before, USAID is a front for the CIA. And together with NGO's like the Open Society Foundation, they have been using US tax dollars & govt resources as their personal piggy bank. It has been infuriating to watch. Hopefully now the whole truth will come out," journalist Lara Logan wrote on X.

Like I said before, USAID is a front for the CIA. And together with NGO’s like the Open Society Foundation, they have been using US tax dollars & govt resources as their personal piggy bank. It has been infuriating to watch. Hopefully now the whole truth will come out. https://t.co/0eMqwBi3OR — Lara Logan (@laralogan) February 2, 2025

Musk's involvement with DOGE suggests that the rapid counteroffensive against the Deep State is underway. What likely happened with USAID is a precision-guided strike aimed at severing the Deep State's key funding source. Always follow the money—neutralizing the Deep State's ability to launder taxpayer funds is a good start.

Musk was also joined by DOGE co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on X Spaces. Ramaswamy noted:

🚨NEW: Vivek Ramaswamy says that if DOGE continues its fast-paced cutting the bond markets could heal and interests rate could very realistically come down. Elon Musk agrees and says "If you're shorting the bond market, you're making the wrong bet." — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 3, 2025

If USAID is rolled into the State Department, Marco Rubio will ensure grant scrutiny, preventing taxpayer funds from being stuffed into the coffers of the Deep State. And this will ultimately mark a historic shift in America's role in the world.