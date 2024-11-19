Musk Goes All In On 'Judge Dredd' Matt Gaetz, Notes 'Douchebag' Garland Never Brought Charges

Elon Musk has come out swinging for Rep. Matt Gaetz, as the Florida lawmaker and President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general faces scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations that may throw his Senate confirmation into disarray.

"Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind," Musk wrote in a Tuesday post on X. "He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison," Musk continued, adding "Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice."

Musk also addressed the allegations, saying he considers them "worth less than nothing," as "Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty.

"If AG Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not.

"Case closed."

Senators on both sides of the aisle are requesting more information into a House ethics probe of Gaetz which allegedly contains accusations that Gaetz paid for sex with a woman who was 17 at the time. The DOJ investigated the allegations, but decided in February of 2023 not to file any charges against him. Gaetz has denied the allegations.