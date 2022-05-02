Musk Goes Nuclear Over MSNBC's 'Republicans Are Nazis' Narrative

Elon Musk slammed NBC News over their "Republicans are Nazis" narrative, adding that NBC is was the "Same org that covered up the Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office."

The diss came after the network's Mehdi Hassan said that the "neo-Nazi faction" of the GOP would regret championing a "petulant & not-so-bright billionaire," referring to Musk.

NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

NBC News is also the rag who let a no-name journalist team up with a partisan UK think tank to smear ZeroHedge with a lie-filled hit piece that was stealth-edited after publication. After the network was called out for attacking a rival news organization, said journalist went to work for Qatari-owned Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the network issued a note on Monday indicating that one of their journalists had committed 11 instances of plagiarism over the last year. No word on the fate of the jouno, or who it is.

No wonder networks are panicking over who controls the flow of information.