Musk: It's "Time For Parents To Fight Back" Against Gender Ideology

Authored by Samantha Flom via The Epoch Times,

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again speaking out against transgender politics, calling upon parents to “fight back” and protect their children from the ideology.

“Time for parents to fight back!” the billionaire wrote on Twitter on July 9 in response to a TikTok video posted by an irate father.

Gender ideology’s days are numbered.



— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 9, 2023

“I’m literally on fire right now,” said the dad, who goes by JoToJaVin on TikTok. He explains in the video that he had just spoken with his wife, who took their two sons to the doctor’s office for routine physicals before the new school year.

“My 9-year-old son went in first, and the first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, gender-fluid, or nonbinary,” he fumed. “My son, he’s never heard of any of that [expletive] before.”

The dad went on to note that his son, who has been seeing the same doctor since he was born, is “clearly a boy’s boy.”

Questioning whether the doctor was trying to “plant a seed” in his child’s mind, he continued:

“The only thing I can be thankful for is that my wife took them instead of me. And props to my wife because she said something. And if she didn’t, they would’ve asked my 7-year-old son the same damn question.”

The father also had a message for those who approve of doctors discussing such matters with children: “There’s something wrong with you.”

Musk’s Views

Mr. Musk, who has a 19-year-old child who identifies as transgender, has been openly critical of transgender ideology. In recent months, he has used his newly acquired platform Twitter to crack down on the use of the terms “cis” and “cisgender,” which are often used by transgender individuals to refer to heterosexual people.

Revealing this change in a June 21 Twitter exchange, he noted: “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

He has also previously condemned the performance of gender-reassignment procedures and surgeries on children.

In an April 14 Twitter post, the SpaceX CEO wrote, “Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.”

Likewise, in a prior exchange in March, he said adults were propagandizing children into believing they were born in the wrong bodies.

“Every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes,” he said. “Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18.”

Others around the country have shared in the tech executive’s concerns, protesting at school board meetings over the gender ideology that is being taught in their children’s schools.

Meanwhile, more and more individuals who underwent body-altering surgeries as minors are speaking out about their regrets over those decisions, with some even filing lawsuits against the hospitals and medical professionals that performed those procedures.

Advancing Civilization

Mr. Musk’s condemnation of child sterilization through transgender surgeries goes hand-in-hand with his stated opposition to anything that threatens human civilization.

For instance, in recent years, the tech tycoon has frequently voiced his concerns over what declining birth rates could mean for humanity.

“Low birthrate is under-appreciated as causal in the fall of civilizations,” he contended in an April 16 Twitter post. “Rome was having birth rate issues even during the reign of Caesar.”

In a July 2022 tweet, the father of nine wrote: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Mr. Musk’s commitment to advancing civilization would appear to be the driving force behind all of his endeavors.

In a June 16 interview at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, he explained: “It appears that we might be the only consciousness, at least in this galaxy. And if so, that’s kind of a scary prospect because it means that the light of consciousness is like a tiny candle in a vast darkness. And we should do everything we can to prevent that candle from going out.”

With his rocket company SpaceX, Mr. Musk said he hopes to make life “multi-planetary.” With Tesla, he aims to promote sustainable energy. Through Starlink, he has already begun providing high-speed internet connectivity to some of the world’s most remote locations. And although Neuralink is still in the development stages, the billionaire’s goal with that initiative is to help restore the mobility and vision of those who have lost those capabilities.

As for his purchase of Twitter, Mr. Musk made it clear that he did not buy the social media company for his own advantage but to benefit society.

“I’m pretty closely attuned to what’s going on with Twitter—you know, I get a feel for how it is shifting one way or the other,” he said. “And generally, I was concerned that Twitter was having a negative effect on civilization, that it was having a corrosive effect on civil society. And so, anything that undermines civilization, I think, is not good.”

Ultimately, he bought the platform last October for $44 billion—a sum he has often lamented since. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about his transformative plans for the app, which he intends to turn into an “everything app”—a one-stop shop for users to socialize, shop, make financial transactions, and more.

“X/Twitter is going to be just a very useful thing and hopefully something that is a positive force for civilization.”