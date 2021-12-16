print-icon

Musk Slams (Lack Of) Joy Reid For Acting As 'Lobbyist For Senator Karen'

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 - 06:20 PM

Elon Musk's war with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) just got even more entertaining, after MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that the Tesla founder was guilty of cultural appropriation for calling Warren 'Karen.'

For those out of the loop, Warren tweeted on Monday "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Musk shot back, " You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," adding "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

Joy Reid, while culturally appropriating Hedy Lamar's hair, accused Musk on Wednesday of culturally appropriating black vernacular by using the word "Karen."

Musk fired back - "(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen"

Warren, meanwhile, told Reid: "The world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin."

"But you know the part that makes me angry about this? It’s on behalf of every public schoolteacher, every waitress, every computer programmer, every street cleaner who actually paid taxes and that means they paid more than Elon Musk did in federal income taxes. And that’s just not right. And it means the system is broken."

And now you know, the rest of the story.

