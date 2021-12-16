Musk Slams (Lack Of) Joy Reid For Acting As 'Lobbyist For Senator Karen'

Elon Musk's war with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) just got even more entertaining, after MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that the Tesla founder was guilty of cultural appropriation for calling Warren 'Karen.'

For those out of the loop, Warren tweeted on Monday "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Musk shot back, " You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," adding "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Joy Reid, while culturally appropriating Hedy Lamar's hair, accused Musk on Wednesday of culturally appropriating black vernacular by using the word "Karen."

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, one of the dumbest people in media, argues Elon Musk culturally appropriated his Karen insult from black people. Really: pic.twitter.com/v8kXj16NMu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2021

Musk fired back - "(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen"

(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2021

Warren, meanwhile, told Reid: "The world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin."

"But you know the part that makes me angry about this? It’s on behalf of every public schoolteacher, every waitress, every computer programmer, every street cleaner who actually paid taxes and that means they paid more than Elon Musk did in federal income taxes. And that’s just not right. And it means the system is broken."

And now you know, the rest of the story.