Musk Tells 'Independent-Minded Voters', "Vote For Republican Congress"

The world's richest man is likely making no new friends among the liberati and mainstream media this morning after he tweeted a recommendation that "indepedent-minded voters" should vote for a Republican Congress to ensure checdks and balances on the extreme policies on both sides of the political divide in America...

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk added that:

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!"

How long before we hear outrage that a billionaire owner of a giant social media company would utter such obviously political rhetoric.

Remember this is very different from Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Reed Hastings, Marc Benioff, or even Jack Dorsey funding 100s of millions of dollars into the 'right' political party, and aggressively censoring any dissenting view.

Who could have seen that coming...

Telling people to vote republican isn't balanced. Owners of social media platforms shouldn't be political activists telling people who to vote for with their massive platform — Tangerine Memez (@Tangerinememez) November 7, 2022

Right now a million virtue-signaling Tesla owners are angrily looking up the Return Policy.