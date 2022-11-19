Musk Twitter Poll To Reinstate Trump Tops 11 Million Votes

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk has decided to ask the public whether Donald Trump - a former president and ostensibly Joe Biden's 2024 GOP challenger - should be allowed to speak freely on Twitter, instead of, you know, just restoring Trump's account on day one.

The former president was banned from the platform because a group of fed-infiltrated Trump supporters were allowed into the Capitol and wreaked havoc on January 6, 2021, after Trump gave a speech in which he said "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk's poll on whether he should reinstate former President Donald Trump to the platform has received more than 11 million votes in less than 24 hours.

While Trump took a large early lead, the vote tightened over Saturday morning, and currently stands at 52.3% 'yes' to 47.7% 'no.'

Dems are going to need to stop the count so they can haul in some mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/MFP9vqid8w — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 19, 2022

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted in a follow-up, which means "the voice of the people is the voice of God.'

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The poll is set to run for 24 hours.

Musk's departure from 'free speech absolutism' is undoubtedly due to the realities of the advertising market - with major companies having already suspended their campaigns on Twitter over Musk himself taking over the platform. According to Insider, advertising made up 89% of Twitter's revenues in 2021.

In response, Musk assured advertisers in late October that Twitter "will not become a free-for-all hellscape."

While Alex Jones won't be allowed back on the platform, the Babylon Bee is back after their ban over a transgender joke, as is Jorrdan Peterson and Kathy Griffin.

Maybe Elon should do an Alex Jones poll next? The frogs did, after all, turn out to be gay.