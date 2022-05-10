Musk: Twitter Trump Ban Was 'Foolish In The Extreme' -- Would Reverse

Elon Musk says that Twitter's ban of former President Donald Trump was 'foolish in the extreme,' and that upon his successful purchase of the social media giant, he would reverse the decision. He also said that he would make Twitter's algorithm open source, and that his goal is to "balance the anger" between the extremes on both sides of the aisle.

Watch:

That said, Musk noted that Trump previously said he wouldn't return to Twitter, as he's got his own platform now - Truth Social.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the comments while talking to Peter Campbell at FT Live's "Future of the Car conference."

When it comes to transparency, Musk said he would "literally put the Twitter algorithm on Github, adding "Twitter needs to be much more even handed. It currently has a left bias... it's based in San Francisco ... from their perspective it seems moderate."

He says his goal isn't to earn praise from either side, but to "balance the anger" between the far left and the far right," and that "In order to be better at that it needs to get rid of the bots, the scams."

As far as the actual deal itself, Musk said: "There's still a lot of things that need to get done before this concludes. Still some outstanding questions that need to be resolved," but that "objectively it is a largely done deal" that could be done in 2-3 months in a best case scenario.