MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Rejoins Twitter, Suspended Again Hours Later

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that he rejoined Twitter Sunday after his account was banned last year, but he was quickly reported and banned from the platform.

“Hello, everyone at Twitter. This is Mike Lindell,” Lindell said in a Twitter video published on Sunday. “I’m here to tell you about my new account here, @MikeJLindell. That’s the only account over here at Twitter that I’m using.”

He added:

“So we started this account … Please share it with everybody you know. Let everybody you know so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down.”

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, speaks during a rally on the National Mall in Washington on Dec. 12, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

A Twitter spokesperson told news outlets Sunday that the account was banned. The Epoch Times has contacted the firm for comment.

“The account you referenced was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Beast website.

Lindell also confirmed to the left-wing publication that his recently created account was suspended, calling it “a shame,” adding that former Twitter CEO “Jack Dorsey should be first in line for prison!”

Screenshots of the new account showed that Lindell had amassed more than 30,000 followers in a few hours after it was created Sunday.

The MyPillow CEO added to Business Insider that he decided to create a new account because there were numerous fake accounts pretending to be him.

“I put up the Twitter account today to let the public know that none of the fake Mike Lindell accounts on Twitter are mine,” Lindell remarked.

About a week ago, Twitter and Elon Musk announced that the Telsa CEO would purchase the social media platform for $44 billion and take it private, giving Musk sole ownership. The deal has not yet been closed, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives are still in charge of the company.

Lindell’s original Twitter account was banned in January 2021 amid posts that he believed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Twitter alleged that “repeated violations” of its policies led to Lindell’s suspension.

Before the Twitter–Musk preliminary deal was announced last week, Musk often criticized Twitter’s content moderation policies, suggesting they are akin to censorship. The world’s richest man also said in a statement that he believes the platform should foster a pro-free speech policy with more neutral content moderation practices.

As for Trump, who was also banned in January 2021, the former president told outlets last week that he does not wish to return to Twitter and instead promoted his own platform, Truth Social.