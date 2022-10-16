Nancy Pelosi Claims Dems Will Win Big – Apologizes For Saying Trump's Name Out Loud On Colbert Show

Best known for her erratic hot takes, covid mandate hypocrisy and her drunk driving husband that uses advanced access to government information to make millions on the stock market, Nancy Pelosi is more of a caricature of a politician than an actual person with honest observations. It's hard to say if everything she says is scripted or if she is just rambling off the cuff at times.

Her last infamous headline grabbing argument appeared in March when she stated that more government spending actually “reduces the national debt” and does not cause inflation. Everything about this claim is wrong, but one has to consider that Pelosi, Biden and other political spokespeople rarely say anything without a team of advisers composing their thoughts for them. It is likely that such gaffs occur when the puppet misinterprets the teleprompter.

The California Congresswoman was recently a guest on the Stephen Colbert Show, which has become a central hub for pro-establishment propaganda (it isn't all that surprising that leftists are using clowns to deliver their ideological messaging). Colbert has also been notably obsessed in the extreme when it comes to Donald Trump, long after the election of 2020, with a constant barrage of attacks ever since.

Pelosi predicted a strong win for democrats in the November mid-term elections. “I believe that we will hold the House, and we will hold the House by winning more seats,” Pelosi told Colbert on Oct. 3 to whoops and applause.

“We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot,” she continued. “We lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot. He’s not on the ballot now.”

Pelosi then apologized for saying Trump's name out loud – As if speaking of Voldemort from Harry Potter. “Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to...Perhaps you could bleep that out."

Whether one loves Trump, hates Trump or is indifferent, it is undeniable that the US has plunged into a world of social instability and economic decline under the supervision of Joe Biden and the democrats. Some people may bring up the concept of the “false left/right paradigm,” and Neo-cons within the GOP are still a big problem, but the fact remains that red states were mostly mandate free during the covid pandemic hype, they stood in opposition to Biden's unconstitutional executive orders and their economies are faring far better overall in the aftermath of the lockdowns. There is a distinct separation in terms of conservatives and leftists and the pandemic event proved it.

Pelosi's home state alone is facing a surge in the homeless population, exploding crime stats as well as a mass exodus of longtime residents seeking to escape the implosion as well as draconian covid restrictions. These are nationwide issues, but they are greatly magnified in blue states where government mismanagement is adding to the chaos. In a list of places that Americans least want to live, democrat controlled states fill the top (excluding Alaska).

With 40 year record inflationary highs, rising gas prices, falling stock markets, falling GDP, falling retail sales, and mass layoffs expected this winter, it's impossible for leftists to sell themselves as viable candidates.

Mainstream analysts suggest that the Supreme Court decision determining that abortions are not constitutionally protected, leaving legal matters to state governments, will create a groundswell of support for democrats and a “silent majority” of voters that will give them a landslide victory in the mid-terms. However, nationwide pro-abortion protests in light of the Supreme Court ruling were small, ineffective and unimpressive. This suggests that there may not be as much national support for abortion as democrats assume.

Polls show that Americans care far more about economic concerns than social concerns like abortion or climate change. One is reminded again of the lead up to the 2016 elections when the left declared victory prematurely while ignoring all the signs of public distrust. Even the hard blue New York City booed Pelosi off stage at the “Global Citizen Music Festival” last month. This is not a good portent for democrats.