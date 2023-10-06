Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Her Private Office By Acting House Speaker

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during her final weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Dec. 22, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) ordered Democrats who recently left leadership positions to vacate their private offices in the U.S. Capitol shortly after becoming acting speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mr. McHenry ordered Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who was speaker until January, to vacate her hideaway office, Ms. Pelosi said.

“One of the first actions taken by the new speaker pro tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” she said in a statement.

“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) died on Sept. 29 at age 90.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) speaks to the press after meeting President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit at the White House in Washington on May 22, 2023. (Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times)

Ms. Pelosi said that the eviction was "a sharp departure from tradition," referencing that she allowed former Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) to keep his private office "for as long as he wished."

According to reports, an email from Mr. McHenry's office to Ms. Pelosi states that he was going to reassign the hideaway "for speaker office use."

"Please vacate the space tomorrow," the email reportedly reads.