Nancy Pelosi Booed At NYC Festival: 'Doesn't Bode Well For Dems Ahead Of Mid-Terms'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise appearance at a Saturday night music festival in New York City, called the "Global Citizen music festival". She was introduced on stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wife of American singer and actor Nick Jonas, to speak about climate change and carbon pollution.

But instead of the climactic "surprise" celebratory moment that organizers were hoping for, Pelosi's presence triggered loud boos from the sizeable audience, as multiple videos from the event show...

"As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens," she told the crowd, as quoted in NY Post.

While some occasional cheers could be heard, by and large she was booed and heckled so fiercely throughout the remarks that at times she struggled to speak over the noise. The reaction of the likely largely young Democrat crowd doesn't look good for Dems ahead of the mid-term elections in November: "Crowd's reaction to Pelosi at music festival doesn't bode well for Dems," Fox observed on its homepage.

The Daily Mail has speculated the negative reaction likely stems from recognition of of the spectacle of yet another celebrity politician seen backstage with A-listers and who flies around in private jets lecturing young people about saving the planet:

Nancy Pelosi, 82, is savagely booed during appearance at NYC's Global Citizen music festival in Central Park - after schmoozing backstage with A-listers and drunk-driver husband Paul.

"It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer," Pelosi said while being drowned out at time by chants and boos heard from different sectors of the venue. "It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis."

Footage which featured a broader view of the audience showed here struggling to speak for the noise...

One person filming is heard questioning, "Why is everyone booing?"

Surprise! Here's Nancy...

The Daily Mail notes further of the timing of her appearance, "Prior to her appearance on stage, many eyes were on the House Speaker as she met with celebrities in one of her first major public outings following Paul's drunk driving conviction."