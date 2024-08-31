Nancy Pelosi Says The Quiet Part Out Loud To Bill Maher

The southern border invasion, fueled by the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies, has been a devastating blow to this nation.

Our borders have been flooded with millions of unvetted, unvaccinated illegal aliens (remember, 'trust the science' Democrats wanted to jail people for not being Covid vaccinated just a few years ago...), including ISIS terrorists. Iranian assassins are roaming freely, hunting ex-Trump admin officials, while cartel criminals and the Chinese Communist Party wage 'reverse opium wars' with fentanyl that has sent the drug death overdose catastrophe just north of 100,000 Americans per year.

In Colorado, armed Venezuelan prison gangs have seized control of entire apartment complexes, and the overwhelming number of illegal aliens across the country has pushed some local governments to the brink of chaos.

JUST IN: Donald Trump promises to deport the Venezuelan gang members who took over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.



"We're going to get them the hell out of here."



Aurora officials have been investigating a Venezuelan gang, the Tren de Aragua gang, who is accused of… pic.twitter.com/MEq4RBbMqV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2024

What's evident is that Democrats have abandoned the American people (hence why former Democrats, such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., jumped ship and now support Trump). Their top priority is to give amnesty to more than ten million illegal aliens.

This amnesty program allows illegal aliens to get citizenship and vote in future elections. It potentially ensures Democrats can fulfill their Marxist agenda of pushing forward with a socialist reconstruction of America. Not happy with the first-world conditions, Democrats have imported the third world to neighborhoods across America - much of which was done against the wishes of their political constituents.

Don't believe the misinformation VP Kamala Harris spews about securing the border. She had 3.5 years to do so (or at least care) under the Biden admin. On the contrary, Democrats want more illegal aliens and offer mass amnesty.

On Friday, elderly Nancy Pelosi said the quiet part out loud on "Real Time with Bill Maher," openly stating her desire to turn all 'undocumented' migrants into 'documented' ones. She also supported the idea of providing subsidized housing for illegal aliens.

Nancy Pelosi states that the goal of the Democrat party is to convert undocumented immigrants (illegals) into documented immigrants:

Bill Maher: "The CA lawmakers giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses.

That's kind of a different place than the… pic.twitter.com/pfeG9ngZUE — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 31, 2024

Let's travel back about 16 years to 2008, when she said, "We certainly don't want any more coming in."

Nancy Pelosi 2008: We certainly don't want anymore coming in.



Nancy Pelosi 2024: Let’s get those undocumented people some taxpayer funded homes and some documents. pic.twitter.com/RG1BB9WGgO — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 31, 2024

So what changed in the last 16 years with some folks in the Democratic Party that support communist price controls, nation-killing open borders, anti-American rhetoric, and mass censorship?

🚨 NOW: Leftist protestors are BURNING an American flag outside the DNC as mass arrests are underway



JOY AND UNITY! pic.twitter.com/MMyIp3WXLj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 21, 2024

Well, the number of high-profile Democrats jumping ship to support Trump is evident that this party is no longer the Democratic Party your parents voted for.