Nancy Pelosi Says The Quiet Part Out Loud To Bill Maher

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024 - 03:05 PM

The southern border invasion, fueled by the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies, has been a devastating blow to this nation.

Our borders have been flooded with millions of unvetted, unvaccinated illegal aliens (remember, 'trust the science' Democrats wanted to jail people for not being Covid vaccinated just a few years ago...), including ISIS terrorists. Iranian assassins are roaming freely, hunting ex-Trump admin officials, while cartel criminals and the Chinese Communist Party wage 'reverse opium wars' with fentanyl that has sent the drug death overdose catastrophe just north of 100,000 Americans per year. 

In Colorado, armed Venezuelan prison gangs have seized control of entire apartment complexes, and the overwhelming number of illegal aliens across the country has pushed some local governments to the brink of chaos. 

What's evident is that Democrats have abandoned the American people (hence why former Democrats, such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., jumped ship and now support Trump). Their top priority is to give amnesty to more than ten million illegal aliens.

This amnesty program allows illegal aliens to get citizenship and vote in future elections. It potentially ensures Democrats can fulfill their Marxist agenda of pushing forward with a socialist reconstruction of America. Not happy with the first-world conditions, Democrats have imported the third world to neighborhoods across America - much of which was done against the wishes of their political constituents.

Don't believe the misinformation VP Kamala Harris spews about securing the border. She had 3.5 years to do so (or at least care) under the Biden admin. On the contrary, Democrats want more illegal aliens and offer mass amnesty. 

On Friday, elderly Nancy Pelosi said the quiet part out loud on "Real Time with Bill Maher," openly stating her desire to turn all 'undocumented' migrants into 'documented' ones. She also supported the idea of providing subsidized housing for illegal aliens.

Let's travel back about 16 years to 2008, when she said, "We certainly don't want any more coming in." 

So what changed in the last 16 years with some folks in the Democratic Party that support communist price controls, nation-killing open borders, anti-American rhetoric, and mass censorship?

Well, the number of high-profile Democrats jumping ship to support Trump is evident that this party is no longer the Democratic Party your parents voted for.

