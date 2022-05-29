Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For Misdemeanour DUI

The bear market has taken its toll on the richest "husband" in US Congress: as first reported by TMZ, Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - perhaps best known for putting on massive call option trades in names like Google, Micron, Roblox, Disney which are now massively underwater, was arrested at 11:44pm on Saturday night in Napa County and booked hours later into jail on two counts - driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, both of which are misdemeanors.

Since the bail for Paul - who has been been married to Nancy since 1963 - was set at paltry $5,000, a pittance for the multi-millionaire, he was released at 7:26, shortly after he was booked at 4:13am on Sunday morning.

For now details of the incidents are scarce: TMZ said that it is working on getting a full narrative - as well as a mug shot once it is available.

We do know that the Pelosis own a vineyard in Napa Valley. In 2015, the LA Times reported that the vineyard made her the fourth richest person in California.

Way back in 1990, according to property record recourse PropertyShark, The Pelosi’s paid $2,350,000 for a 16.55-acre vineyard in Saint Helena, CA aka Napa Valley. Nestled just north of Napa and sitting directly across from the Napa River, Pelosi is living in the lap of luxury. The sprawling estate came with a 3,314 square foot structure built in 1958, and in 2006, records show that a 2,400 square foot, 2-story structure was added. Inside the original structure, there are said to be 6 generously sized rooms that include 2 bedrooms. There are also two fireplaces and a pool in the backyard for entertaining guests. She’s known to throw lavish parties at her estate, often inviting financial supporters and other political figures over for dinner. Neighbors say there’s no missing her when she is in town – gaggles of black SUVs and air traffic are everywhere. In 2005, the Napa Valley Planning commission granted the Pelosi’s a permit to operate a 5,000-gallon-per-year winery, allowing for weekly wine tastings. However, as Napa County Deputy Planning Director John McDowell said, “They did enough to activate the permit…The ball is in their court to pursue the rest of the construction project.” They have yet to do so.

Those wondering if Nancy was with her husband when he was busted last night, the answer is no even though a spokesperson for the California Democrat said that she would not be commenting on the "private" matter.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," the spokesperson said.

Nancy did, however, tweet that she delivering the Brown University commencement speech on Sunday afternoon, so clearly she was not with her husband.

Join me live @BrownUniversity as I deliver the Commencement Oration to 2022 graduates and receive an honorary doctorate degree. https://t.co/uBhdzJyOej — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 29, 2022

According to Fox News' Chad Pergram her speech was just the usual "January 6 US terrorism" and pro-Ukraine war propaganda:

1) Pelosi giving commencement address at Brown University: As we gather here, war rages in Ukraine, all in awe of the heroism and resolve of the people of Ukraine as they courageously defend democracy not only 2) Pelosi: Our nation is no stranger to dark and anti-democratic forces. On July January six, 2021, an unprecedented insurrection unleashed unimaginable violence on the grounds in the halls of the Capitol. A strike at the heart of our democracy. The peaceful transfer of power. 3) Pelosi: And in the months since the insurrection, we've seen further assaults on democracy. Shameful campaigns of voter suppression and election nullification. A Supreme Court poised to erase the woman's right to decide and threaten even more privacy rights 4) Pelosi: In just the last two weeks, two senseless mass shootings..This, in addition to countless deadly attacks rooted in racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and white supremacy…hope remains democracy's most powerful weapon. 5) Pelosi: When I had the great privilege of visiting Kiev a month ago, we saw firsthand the hope in the eyes of the Ukrainian people as they defied the odds against a more powerful and brutal cell.

