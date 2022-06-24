Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Could Face Jail Time After DUI Charge Filed Thursday

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with injury—stemming from a May arrest.

A press release issued by the Napa County District Attorney’s office said Paul Pelosi, 82, allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.082 percent, which is over the legal limit in California, after he crashed his vehicle. The blood sample, the DA’s office said, was obtained two hours after the collision at around 12:32 a.m.

“Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges. This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the office said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Several weeks ago, the California Highway Patrol said Pelosi was involved in a collision with a Jeep in Napa County. Speaker Pelosi wasn’t with him at the time, and a spokesperson for her said she was in Rhode Island giving a speech to college graduates, while describing the incident involving her husband as a personal matter.

Her husband is scheduled to appear in a Napa County court on Aug. 3, said the DA’s office last week. His mugshot was released about a week ago.

Punishment

Under state law, Pelosi now could face a short stint in jail and several years’ worth of probation, according to the news release.

“The punishment for driving under the influence causing injury as a misdemeanor is set by California law. It includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court-ordered drinking driver class, and other terms as appropriate,” the DA’s office said on Thursday.

* * *

Following Pelosi's arrest, officials in Northern California refused to release footage of Paul's arrest to the Times.

“The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request,” the California Highway Patrol told Fox News in response to a California Public Records Act request from the news outlet.

The law enforcement agency added:

“However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f).”

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche when the accident occurred.