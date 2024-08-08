Nassau County Criminalizes Masks To Counter Far-Left Mask-Wearing Activists 

Nassau County Republicans passed the "Mask Transparency Act" on Monday, making it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 and older to wear a face mask in public spaces except for health and religious reasons. This move aims to curb criminals or violent protesters who exploit mask-wearing to conceal their identities.

Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip proposed the Mask Transparency Act after one of her constituents was attacked by a mask-wearing protester.

"Having them covering their faces, thinking they can do whatever they want. This is absolutely unacceptable," Pilip told NBC New York.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman shared a similar view...

"Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public."

Violators of the bill could be slapped with a fine of up to $1,000 and even jail time. The bill had unanimous support from all 12 Republican legislators in Nassau County.

It's official: Mask ban in Nassau County, New York passes along party lines, 12-0 (7 abstentions). It makes wearing a mask a misdemeanor (with unclear health and religious exceptions) and gives police the power to fine people wearing a mask $1,000 and sentence them to jail time. pic.twitter.com/wgcXQhCC1u — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) August 5, 2024

Far-left protesters, including Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and some pro-Palestinian protesters, have favored masks to conceal their identities.

Meanwhile, criminals emboldened by failed progressive laws in New York City have had a field day with mask-wearing policies, utilizing them to their advantage. From smash-and-grabs to robberies to subway attacks, it's widely known that criminals wear masks.

Even Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has considered banning masks in NYC over "antisemitic acts" and other crimes.

The New York Civil Liberties Union criticized the bill, calling the exceptions "wholly inadequate."

"Nassau County police officers are neither health professionals nor religious experts capable of deciding who needs a mask and who doesn't," NYCLU wrote on X.

Democrats are likely going to freak about this new bill because now their 'agents of change' - or far-left professional protestors will actually have to show their faces or risk being arrested.