National Park Service To Send Data Collected From Special Use Permits To White House

The latest update proposes revising the system of records notice with some technical changes and expanding the federal entities with which that data can be shared.

The update adds “two new routine uses to facilitate sharing with the Executive Office of the President to resolve issues upon request of the subject of the record and with other federal agencies or entities to respond to a breach of personally identifiable information.”

The proposal to enable sharing with the Executive Office of the President appears to be limited to requests made by the applicant or someone on their behalf, with some additional leeway.

The information noted above could be shared with the White House “in response to an inquiry from that office made at the request of the subject of a record or a third party on that person’s behalf, or for a purpose compatible with the reason for which the records are collected or maintained,” the Federal Register notice states.

The update also modifies an approved sharing and adds another around data breach response. The modification allows NPS to share information about a breach of this system with other appropriate agencies—such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—to “respond to the suspected or confirmed breach or to prevent, minimize, or remedy such harm.”

The new addition would enlist NPS and special use permit data in assisting other agencies responding to a confirmed or suspected breach when such data would help with the investigation. Before sharing the data, the Interior Department must first determine “that information from this system of records is reasonably necessary to assist the recipient agency or entity.”

NPS already shares special permit use data with some federal agencies, including the Justice Department and members of Congress. The update expands the conditions under which such sharing is allowed, along with the new additions.