National Police Association Joins Others In Suing For Nashville Shooter's Manifesto

The National Police Association (NPA) has joined the groups suing the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for all records related to the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

“We have asked for any manifestos, emails, and any communications related to the case,” Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association, told The Epoch Times.

Tennessee resident Clata Renee Brewer working with the NPA, filed the lawsuit on May 5. Theirs is at least the second lawsuit filed over the shooting.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reportedly has a manifesto and other writings by the woman who killed three children and three adults during the March 27 shooting.

The police department has waffled on releasing the documents. Shortly after the crime, the police indicated the writings would be released. Then the department claimed that the writings would be held as part of an ongoing investigation, even though no criminal charges were expected to be filed since the police had killed the shooter on the day of the shooting.

On May 1, the Tennessee Firearms Association filed a lawsuit against MNPD over a previously denied public records request for the Hale documents to be released. Then, MNPD claimed its lawyers had advised withholding the writings because a lawsuit had been filed.

In its lawsuit, combined with the TFA action, the NPA claims the police department has a history of finding creative ways to avoid releasing public records.

“Metro Police Department has a demonstrated history of willfully failing to comply with the Public Records Act by creating its own policies and procedures directly contrary to the Public Records Act,” the lawsuit reads.

Brantner Smith said the request would do more than require a local agency to comply with its state’s Public Records Act. She said the writings could contain essential information that could be used to address or prevent future shootings more quickly. With rumors that the FBI may have taken the writings, Brantner Smith said the lawsuit could clarify if and why a federal agency got involved.

All Communications Requested

“We believe that American law enforcement deserves to know, and the American people deserve to know,” she said.

That is why the NPA has asked for all emails, letters, and any other communications related to the writings and the writings themselves.

“We believe it will help law enforcement deal with these situations better,” Brantner Smith said.

The combined lawsuits ask the court to order MNPD to turn over the requested records and pay all the attorney fees.