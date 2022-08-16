Neocon Gone? Liz Cheney Battles For Seat In Wyoming Primary

If recent polls are any indication, neocon Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is about to lose her seat in today's primaries, after going on a poorly-received crusade against former President Donald Trump.

In one recent poll, Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman - who disputed the legitimacy of the 2020 US election - was leading Cheney by nearly 30 points. Of note, 70% of Wyoming voters chose Trump in 2020 - the highest percentage of any state in the nation.

Cheney, 56, sparked conservative backlash against her by choosing to die on hill of election fraud and the January 6th committee, of which she's the vice chair. Unsurprisingly, her warmongering father's laughable campaign ad in which he said there's 'never been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump' didn't do Liz any favors.

"She’s almost certainly toast," said American University political scientist, David Barker. "My guess is that she knew that the second she decided to really join the Jan. 6 committee and pursue the president in that way."

"She hasn’t just been kind of a passive member of the committee," he added. "She’s been really leading the whole charge and doing so in the most provocative and high-profile ways."

Cheney doesn't care

"America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious — it preys on those who love their country," she said in a closing argument campaign video released Thursday. "It is a door Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans to abandon their principles, to sacrifice their freedom, to justify violence, to ignore the rulings of our courts and the rule of law."

"This is Donald Trump’s legacy, but it cannot be the future of our nation."

At least one supporter held out hope, according to the Associated Press.

"I’m still hopeful that the polling numbers are wrong," said Landon Brown, a Wyoming state representative and vocal Cheney ally. "It’ll be a crying shame really if she does lose. It shows just how much of a stranglehold that Donald Trump has on the Republican Party."

Her likely defeat on Tuesday has raised speculation over her next move - including a potential run for president in 2024, which she hasn't ruled out.

If one simply reads the room, however, it's clear that Cheney would be up against a tide of Trump supporters, who largely view her as a traitor.

"My sense is that if it is [her plan], she’s going to have a long wait," said Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "I don’t think that Donald Trump supporters will ever forgive her, nor do I think they’re going away."

"Where else would they go?"