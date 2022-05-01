New COVID Bill Fines Parents For Unvaxxed Kids And Doubles Income Taxes 

An absurd COVID-19 bill by radical leftist Road Island Senator Samuel W. Bell says that residents who refuse the vaccine and its booster shots are subjected to fines and pay more income tax unless they receive an exemption.

Bell introduced Rhode Island Senate Bill S2552 on March 1. As of last week, the bill had not been passed into law is currently in review by the Senate Health and Human Services committee.

S2552 states eligible Rhode Island residents would have to be vaccinated against COVID. If they reject, they could face a $50 monthly fine and pay double the state income tax. There are also fines for unvaccinated children under the age of 16 that would be imposed on the parents. Text from the bill reads:

This act would mandate all residents sixteen (16) years or older to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If a resident is under sixteen (16) years of age, the resident would be required to be immunized against COVID-19, with the responsibility for ensuring compliance falling on all parents or guardians with medical consent powers. Additionally, any person who violates this chapter would be required to pay a monthly civil penalty of fifty dollars ($50.00) and would owe twice the amount of personal income taxes.

Talking about the bill, Bell told the Boston Globe:

"The reason I introduced the bill is we have a crisis with the pandemic.

"Thousands of Rhode Islanders have died. I've had really painful calls from constituents who can't go to the store because they're immuno-compromised, who have lost loved ones to this pandemic, who are really ill and not fully recovered, suffering long-term effects."

Bell has faced harsh criticism for the introduction of the bill. He tweeted this email he received from one angry Rhode Islander.

Subjecting adults to fines and more taxes for not being vaxxed or even their kids not being vaxxed is a significant overreach by government. Also, the vaccine is not risk-free, especially for children.

Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who has contributed to the technology of mRNA vaccines, recently said: "Think twice before you vaccinate your kids. Because if something bad happens, you can't go back and say, 'whoops, I want a do-over.'"