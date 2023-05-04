New Footage Shows El Paso Engulfed In 'Mass Migration Dumpster Fire' As State Of Emergency Declared

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made an absurd claim: "When it comes to illegal migration, you've seen it come down by more than 90%" under the Biden administration. And if that was the case, why did a Democrat mayor of a Texas border town declare a state of emergency?

Well, new footage from border town El Paso, Texas, shows a sobering view of a worsening migrant crisis that the Biden administration, liberal media, and progressive politicians have ignored for two years while calling anyone who pointed it out 'racist.'

Illegal immigrants scramble for supplies in El Paso, Texas following the declaration of a state of emergency over the ending of Title 42.



pic.twitter.com/3ariGxU45b — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2023

Illegal aliens waiting to cross into El Paso due to expiration of Title 42



pic.twitter.com/Dgcj7eVOhA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 4, 2023

Anybody who is pro-open borders has never been to border towns like El Paso which are plagued with mass migration dumpster fires like this pic.twitter.com/nmsE2u02L9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 3, 2023

"It's difficult to describe, Jim, with words… The magnitude of the number of individuals," a CNN reporter said. If CNN can no longer cover for the Biden administration, then they're in trouble...

The situation in El Paso is so bad that even CNN is flabbergasted.



“It’s difficult to describe, Jim, with words… The magnitude of the number of individuals.”pic.twitter.com/ugarf7HwHr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 3, 2023

Even MSBC has been forced to cover the migrant crisis.

The liberal media is finally covering the number of migrants in El Paso. Our southern border is being destroyed and they have denied for 2 years. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/2vAI0x30no — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 3, 2023

El Paso is transforming into what appears to be a 'third world'-like country, primarily due to the surge in illegal border crossings.

#ElPaso #Texas right now… officer JPedroza needs to clear these sidewalks for US citizens so he can stop issuing tickets to pedestrians going around this mess. pic.twitter.com/2FEbxnIb7p — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) May 3, 2023

With the upcoming expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era border policy that allows border agents to turn migrants away on public health grounds, this will only indicate a new wave of illegal border crossings is imminent.

"El Paso mayor has declared a state of emergency. Biden is sending 1500 troops. The border has been lost," Citizen Free Press tweeted.

Indeed.