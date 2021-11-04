Watch: New Jersey Election Worker Caught Letting Non-Citizen 'Fill Out Ballot Now' And Vote

An election worker in the New Jersey gubernatorial race - which incumbent Phil Murphy won by just 1.5%, was caught on undercover camera telling telling another election worker that they'll let anyone vote, and then offered a ballot to an undercover Project Veritas journalist claiming to be an illegal immigrant.

“Remember, we were allowing anyone to come in,” she said. When addressing the Veritas journalist in disguise, one of the poll workers said she was willing to provide a ballot. “I’ll let you fill out completely a ballot now. Whether or not it’s going to count, I don’t know,” she said. “Listen, we’ll let you do it.” In a governor’s race that has been called with only about a one percentage point difference separating the candidates, this behavior is at the very least questionable.

It's telling how casually they break the rules.

Meanwhile, as Becker News reports, an investigation has been launched into why voting machines from 56 districts were taken offline in Essex County.

The latest example of voting machine malfeasance comes via the New Jersey governor’s race, where one of the closest contests in the nation has been marred by voting anomalies. This includes technical glitches with electronic poll books and reports that voting machines suddenly went down on Election Day. The votes on those machines were not even counted. “Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin says he has a lot of work ahead of him after the votes from 56 districts were not counted Tuesday night in the county,” News 12 reported. “It’s a mix but they are mostly in Newark, in East Orange, Irvington, Maplewood, Montclair, the majority of those 56 districts,” says Durkin.

#njmornings With NJ Gubernatorial race still SO close, Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin tells me where the 56 districts in which votes have not been counted are located. Full story on why they have not been counted and what happens next, today @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/lj1w5BANTA — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) November 3, 2021

According to News 12: "Durkin says you can call it poll worker error," adding "There will be an investigation as to why it happened. He asks New Jersey residents not to jump to conclusions as to why the 56 voting machines were shut down last night without being counted first."

