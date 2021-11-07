New Poll Suggests GOP Victory In 2022; Biden Approval Sinks To 38% While Kamala's Even Worse

A new poll out from USA Today/Suffolk University does not bode well for Democrats going into next year's midterm elections.

Perhaps most notable is a complete crash President Biden's approval ratings among independent voters - who just 12 months ago were a deciding factor in his win over former President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, Biden's approval rating is now just 38%, while 59% disapprove - the loweest rating of any modern president at this point in his term aside from Trump - who was up against heavily polls which oversampled Democrats. Suffolk University hasn't actually published this poll on its website, so we are unable to report on bias as of this writing.

More via USA Today:

Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, said Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected , including 16% of those who voted for him. Independents by 7-1 (44%-6%) said he's done worse, not better, than they expected.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64%, said they didn't want Biden to run for a second term in 2024. That included 28% of Democrats. Opposition to Trump running for another term in 2024 was nearly as high, at 58%. That included 24% of Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating was 28% – even worse than Biden's. The poll showed that 51% disapproved of the job she's doing. One in five, 21%, were undecided.

Americans overwhelmingly supported the infrastructure bill that Biden is about to sign. But they were split on the more expensive and more far-reaching Build Back Better Act now being debated in Congress. Only one in four said the bill's provisions would help them and their families.

The poll also found that Biden has lost massive ground with voters who backed him in 2020. Among those who voted for him last year, 39% said they hoped he doesn't run for a second term, while 50% hoped he would. Among Trump voters, 26% hoped he wouldn't run again vs. 65% who hoped he would.

"I thought he did a great job then and I know he'll do a great job in the future," said Lynda Ensenat, 54, a Trump voter and independent insurance adjuster from New Orleans. "There's a whole lot going wrong in this society right now, and all the Democrat liberals – that's what they're 100% for."

Biden has "been wrong on absolutely everything he's touched," she added.

Also interesting:

If the presidential election were today between Biden and Trump, 44% said they would vote for Trump, 40% for Biden, 11% for an unnamed third-party candidate. In the election last year, Biden beat Trump 54%-47%. -USA Today

Midterms could be a bloodbath for Democrats, as those polled said they would vote for their local GOP congressional candidate over the Democratic one by 46% - 38%, and 8% margin of victory that would likely hand control over both the House and Senate. Republicans need to flip just five seats in the House and one seat in the Senate to regain control.

More from the poll

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said America has gotten off on the wrong track, while 20% said it was headed in the right direction

Americans are sharply divided over the Build Back Better Act - with 47% supporting the $1.85 trillion bill, and 44% opposing it.

Those surveyed were more likely to say the bill's provisions would hurt, rather than help them, by a margin of 30-26%.

Congress had dismal ratings - with just 12% approving and 75% disapproving of the job they're doing. Congressional Democrats had a favorable rating of just 29% vs. 35% for Republicans.