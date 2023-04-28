New 'Ultra Right' Beer Expected To See $1 Million In Sales As Backlash Against Bud Light Trans Partnership Continues

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Following the backlash and boycott of Bud Light after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer is expected to surpass $1 million in sales since launching in mid-April, FOX Business reported.

Bud Light beer cans sit on a table in right field during the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 19, 2019. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The million-dollar mark is expected to be hit after only being in business for less than two weeks, as consumers put their dollars where their values lay.

Retail sales of Bud Light have crashed as calls for a boycott have been heeded in the weeks following the brand’s partnership with Mulvaney, according to a Beer Business Daily report.

Tracking data on Bud Light sold in places like supermarkets and liquor stores—known as scanner volumes—fell by double-digit percentages during the first two weeks of the Mulvaney controversy. Sales of Bud Light cases fell 10.7 percent for the week ending on April 8 and plunged by over 21 percent for the week ending April 15.

“This is more than a beer company. It’s a movement of people who are speaking up and saying no,” Ultra Right CEO Seth Weathers told FOX Business. “We’re done. This is our line in the sand.”

Sales Skyrocketing

Weathers told FOX Business the company has gained over 10,000 customers and sold 20,000 six-packs since the launch.

The beer can be purchased on the company’s website and shipped to the majority of the United States. The website states the beer is currently in production and in a pre-sale period, with orders shipping approximately 30 days after ordering.

The company announced they were working with Big Kettle Brewing in Gwinnett County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. Weathers also told FOX Business the company had generated $70,000 in T-shirt sales since its launch as well.

Read more here...