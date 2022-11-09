New York Concealed Carry Law Ruled Unconstitutional Again

Submitted by Gun Owners Of America.,

Gun Owners of America secured a historic victory in the battle for gun rights on Monday when New York Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a preliminary injunction suspending many parts of New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA).

This victory follows Gun Owners of America & Gun Owners Foundation securing a temporary restraining order against the aforementioned CCIA in October, which a federal appeals court then blocked.

This ruling enjoins many of the worst provisions of New York's ignorantly titled "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" such as the "good moral character" clause which allowed licensing officials to not only infringe on applicants Second Amendment rights, but also their First and Fourth Amendment rights by demanding they disclose social media accounts and personal relationships.

Judge Suddaby also struck down many of the so-called "sensitive location" gun bans including all places of worship, buses, public parks, and many more.

Court strikes down gun bans at:

- “public parks, and zoos”

- “airports”

- “busses”

- bars

- “theaters”

- “conference centers”

The entire 'restricted locations' applying to private property was enjoined, as well.. This law made it so that ALL private property was considered a gun-free zone. To allow concealed carry permit holders to exercise their rights, a private property owner would have been required to prominently display a sign that guns are welcome, the complete opposite of the rest of the country. This was government overreach on private property and was rightfully struck down.

GOA's attorneys of record, Rob Olson and Stephen Stamboulieh, took on an army of anti-gun lawyers to defeat New York in an uphill court battle spanning the past few months.

This decision also has national repercussions. New York has been a testing ground for ways to get around the NYSRPA v. Bruen Supreme Court decision since the High Court handed it down in late June. States like New Jersey have passed similar restrictions and have closely watched GOA's legal challenge to New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Some states and localities are even waiting to pass such legislation pending the outcome of GOA's challenge.

This victory sends a clear message to those anti-gun states that the courts will overturn unjust laws that infringe on the constitutional rights of American citizens.

Erich Pratt, GOA's Senior Vice President, had this to say:

"Just like we warned politicians after the Bruen decision, fall in line, or we will force you to. We are excited to see Kathy Hochul finally served a plate of humble pie, and we are fully prepared to continue the fight should she again attempt to disarm the citizens of her state at a time when her party's policies are only escalating the danger that everyday citizens face."

[ZH: While Gun Owners of America rolled back most 'sensitive place' restrictions where people are barred from carrying concealed firearms, there are separate lawsuits concerning Times Square and subways, which weren't included in this decision.]