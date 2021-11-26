New York ER Closes As Employees Refuse To Comply With Vaccine Mandate

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An emergency room in a hospital in New York ceased operation as staff walked out, refusing to go along with the COVID vaccine mandate.

A statement released by the Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital notes that workers were given an ultimatum to either get vaccinated or be banned from coming to work.

A significant number of staff chose the latter, leading to the ER in Long Beach to shut down.

A Long Island emergency room was forced to close due to a nursing shortage as New York's rule barring unvaccinated medical staff took effect. Mount Sinai South Nassau closed its free-standing ER & directed cases to the ER on its main campus 5 miles away https://t.co/oxXXLjWBcK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 23, 2021

“The Emergency Department in Long Beach operated by Mount Sinai South Nassau, will be closed temporarily as of 3 PM today due to nursing staff shortages,” the statement announced.

It continues, “The staffing shortage and closure of the LBED is a result of the Hospital’s compliance with the NYSDOH’s mandate… requiring the suspension of all staff working under temporary religious exemptions who could not show proof today of receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption from receiving it.”

“We regret having to take this step but the safety of our patients is always our No. 1 priority,” the statement continues, adding “This closure should not be interpreted as anything beyond what it is – a temporary measure designed to relieve current staffing challenges in our Emergency Department.”

Reports have suggested that the ER is set to reopen after the shortages were resolved, however the incident highlights the impact that enforced vaccination is having on health services.

Presumably those workers who continue to refuse to comply with the mandate will simply be replaced by new workers who will.

There is a positive update on an emergency room on Long Island that closed earlier this week due to a staffing shortage. On Thursday, Gov. Hochul announced the ER at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Long Beach will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. https://t.co/jo8B9lNsNl — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) November 26, 2021

The vaccine mandate for health workers was announced in August by the New York State Department of Health, with religious exemptions on the whole not being granted.

The latest closure of this emergency room comes as nurses and officials at the Children’s hospital where all the kids injured in the horrific Waukesha car attack were taken revealed that treatment is being hampered by a staff shortage brought on by the COVID vaccine mandate.

