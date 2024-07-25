Newsom Issues EO For California Cities To Remove Homeless Encampments After Supreme Court Ruling

After years of encouraging rampant crime and degeneracy among the homeless population, and just in time for an election talking point, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Thursday for the removal of homeless encampments across the state.

The order directs state agencies to remove thousands of tents and makeshift shelters along freeways, shopping center parking lots, and city parks - and puts the decision in the hands of local authorities.

Newsom's EO comes after a decision by the Supreme Court earlier this summer which allows cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces, AP reports.

The case was the most significant on the issue to come before the high court in decades and comes as cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

"We must act with urgency to address dangerous encampments," Newsom said in a statement.

The Supreme Court's decision is related to a lower court's ruling on a case known as Grants Pass, which blocked cities from clearing encampments.

Earlier this week we noted that San Francisco has already taken steps to craft policies which allow officials to begin sweeping encampments, according to Mayor London Breed. As the Epoch Times reports, officials are contemplating options with the city attorney’s office and more information will be shared soon, according to Ms. Breed.

“This decision by the Supreme Court will help cities like San Francisco manage our public spaces more effectively and efficiently,” Ms. Breed said in a June 28 press release. “This decision recognizes that cities must have more flexibility to address challenges on our streets.”

She said discussions underway aim to reduce homelessness while finding people mental health treatment and services to improve the quality of life for all San Franciscans.

“[Illegal camping] is not healthy, safe, or compassionate for people on the street, and it’s not acceptable for our neighborhoods,” Ms. Breed said.

One San Francisco local said he supports increased enforcement because of what he described as “filthy” conditions in some areas.

“The city has become known for feces on the sidewalks and dirty streets,” John Walker told The Epoch Times July 22. “Something needs to be done.”

After the high court’s ruling was announced in June, the state’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals quickly moved to discontinue the injunction blocking homeless camp sweeps.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the legal changes will allow the city to better manage its streets and improve public safety.