Next-Level Vote-Buying: Harris Promises Black Men $20k 'Forgivable Loans'

On track to post Democrats' worst presidential-election performance with blacks in 64 years, a desperate Kamala Harris smashed the vote-buying button on Monday, proposing an "Opportunity Agenda" for black men that includes dishing out one million "forgivable loans" at $20,000 each.

The loans would be offered to black entrepreneurs "in partnership with trusted organizations like mission-driven lenders and banks with a proven commitment to their communities," the Harris-Walz campaign said. If these "forgivable loans" are anything like the ones dished out to businesses during the madness of Covid stimulus, they'll be loans in name only -- meaning this is just a blatant wealth redistribution scheme aimed at buying black votes.

Unsurprisingly, the campaign provided few details about the program's requirements -- such as just how black one will need to be to qualify:

Me when I need a loan forgiven during a Harris Administration https://t.co/u40dxoJ4X7 pic.twitter.com/tkWGKbWMUw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 14, 2024

The pledge comically evidences Harris' generationally-terrible poll numbers among blacks. Consider that, in 2012, President Obama owned the black vote by an 85-point margin. Today, Harris is up by just 54 points. The numbers are even worse among black men age 18 to 45: Obama won by 81, and Harris is up 41. Among all black men and women, Harris is poised to have the lowest share of the black vote since John F. Kennedy faced Richard Nixon in 1960.

‼️🇺🇸 Kamala Harris' says she will ensure crypto investors "benefit from a regulatory framework so that Black men and others…in this market are protected."



This comes with 1 million loans that are fully forgivable up to $20,000 to

"Black" entrepreneurs.



The Democrat party is… pic.twitter.com/4XTws5H3Ni — alexvsl 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@aalexvsl) October 14, 2024

In addition to money, Harris also promised to throw marijuana at black men. In 2020, then-Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard famously used Harris' record of mass incarceration of marijuana users as part of a withering, 45-second verbal assault that single-handedly ended the Harris 2020 campaign before it even reached the Iowa caucuses, saying "She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

Knowing her reputation as "Kamala the Cop" continues to be a major liability for her among blacks, Harris on Monday promised to not only end federal marijuana prohibition, but to help black men thrive in the marijuana business. "[Harris] will also fight to ensure that as the national cannabis industry takes shape, Black men—who have, for years, been overpoliced for marijuana use—are able to access wealth and jobs in this new market," the campaign said, opting not to acknowledge that Harris was herself an enthusiastic "over-policer."

As we noted yesterday, after years of dubiously attacking cryptocurrencies as vehicles for drug-trafficking, the Harris agenda for black men also includes ensuring that crypto regulation is conducive to black men's ownership of such assets.

If this gets through you are utterly obligated to say you are black and demand 20K. We are already in the looting stage and you need to get your cut. https://t.co/7I3P8lmJ0F — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) October 14, 2024

The $20,000 "loan" scheme comes on the heels of different act of desperation to shore up the Democratic coalition's black cornerstone -- one that went down like a lead balloon. On Thursday, Barack Obama condescendingly scolded "brothas" for their lackluster support of the vice president, even going so far as to accuse them of sexism. Black men immediately took to social media to ridicule Obama, and they haven't stopped roasting him, Harris and the Democratic Party since: