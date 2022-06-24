Nine Former Border Patrol Heads Oppose Punishment Of Agents Cleared Of 'Whipping' Migrants

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Nine former senior Border Patrol officials, including four national Border Patrol chiefs have written a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas voicing opposition to the punishment of agents who were cleared of charges of ‘whipping’ migrants.

As we noted last week, Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is reportedly still going to punish the Border Patrol Agents in connection with the infamous fake ‘whipping’ Haitian migrants incident that was hyped up by Democrats and the media, even though the agents were found to have done nothing wrong.

The agents were not whipping migrants, they were holding horse reigns to control their animals, a fact that was pointed out at the time of the incident, even by the photographer who took the original images.

Despite this Joe Biden vowed to make the agents “pay,” Vice president Kamala Harris compared agents doing their jobs to slave owners, and the DHS head Mayorkas even implied that the agents were racists.

Sec. Mayorkas says "we saw horrifying images" of Border Patrol horse patrol. He says the images "conjured up the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 24, 2021

In addition to former national chiefs David Aguilar, Michael Fisher, Ronald Vitiello, and Rodney Scott, five chief patrol agents have also signed the opposition letter. They are Robert Harris, Anthony Porvaznik, Paul Beeson, Jesse Shaw, and John Pfeifer.

The nine bipartisan officials served under three different Presidents.

In the letter they write “We collectively believe and point out that the statements made by the President and Vice President predictively prejudged the desired outcome of the investigation and may therefore influence the case.”

“Stating outright that there will be consequences presumes the result of an investigation,” the letter continues.

The officials add “We ask that you and the deciding official ensure a fair and impartial review of the facts as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) moves through this process.”

Here is the letter in full:

At the time, border agents involved in the incident were suspended, while their colleagues were forced to undergo woke re-education training, all because they were trying to do their jobs properly.

Last week reports suggested that the agents will still be subject to “administrative violations” with more details to be announced by the DHS.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.