No Charges: Gaetz Sex-Trafficking Case Crumbles As Prosecutors Doubt Witness Credibility

Career Justice Department prosecutors have recommended against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in connection with a long-running sex-trafficking investigation.

According to the Washington Post, prosecutors told DOJ superiors that a conviction would be unlikely - in part because of credibility issues with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senior department officials have not made a final decision on whether to charge Gaetz, but it is rare for such advice to be rejected, these people told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the deliberations. They added that it is always possible additional evidence emerges that could alter prosecutors’ understanding of the case. -WaPo

As such, it's unlikely that Gaetz will face charges in an investigation which began in late 2020 over allegations of involvement with a 17-year-old girl.

DOJ investigators were probing whether Gaetz paid to have sex with a then-17-year-old in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws.

The 40-year-old lawmaker has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and said that the only time he's had sex with a 17-year-old is when he was also 17.

Earlier this year, Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testified to a federal grand jury in Orlando, who went on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas along with several other women - including the accuser (who was 18 or older by that time), and Gaetz. According to people familiar with the case, the accuser is one of two people whose testimony has issues that veteran prosecutors don't think would fly with a jury.

The other witness is a former friend of Gaetz's, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking a minor, along with several other crimes.