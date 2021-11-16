"No Major Surprises" - Five Main Takeaways From The Xi-Biden Virtual Meeting

As noted earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting Monday evening US time / Tuesday evening Asia time. Public statements from the two countries were broadly consistent on what they relayed in terms of substance, but differed considerably in length and emphasis. No major deliverables were announced, consistent with expectations going into the meeting, though as Goldman economist Andrew Tilton writes, "do see the possibility of increased bilateral exchanges and some US ‘tariff exclusions’ in coming weeks or months."

As BBC notes, the talks were the most substantial since Biden took office in January. Both sides emphasized the two men's personal relationship and the summit was an attempt to ease tensions. But they could not escape one of the most sensitive topics: the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day. While the US recognizes and has formal ties with China, it has also pledged to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of an attack.

China's state-run Global Times said Xi blamed recent tensions on "repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China".

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt," it said. The White House countered by saying that Biden "strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

Despite the strong words on Taiwan, the meeting began with both leaders greeting each other warmly, with Xi saying he was happy to see his "old friend" Biden, who in turn said the two had "always communicated with one another very honestly and candidly," adding "we never walk away wondering what the other man is thinking".

Xi said the two countries needed to improve "communication" and face challenges "together". "Humanity lives in a global village, and we face multiple challenges together. China and the US need to increase communication and co-operation." said Xi.

What else was discussed

The world's two most powerful nations do not see eye-to-eye on a number of issues, and Biden raised US concerns about human rights abuses in Hong Kong and against Uyghurs in the north-west region of Xinjiang. China accuses the US of meddling in its domestic affairs.

On trade, Biden highlighted the "need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC's [People's Republic of China's] unfair trade and economic practices". Xi also appeared to have made a strong comment on the issue, with Reuters reporting that he had told Biden that the US needed to stop "abusing the concept of national security to oppress Chinese companies".

Climate change was also discussed. Last week the two sprung a surprise by issuing a joint declaration to address climate change, at talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

* * *

This was the third time the two leaders have spoken since Biden's inauguration in January. The talks lasted three-and-a-half hours, longer than expected. Xi has not left China in nearly two years, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both men are facing domestic concerns, with Biden's poll numbers slumping in the face of inflation, the threat of coronavirus and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Xi is tackling energy shortages and a property crisis.

Here are the five main takeaways from the summit, courtesy of Goldman's Tilton: