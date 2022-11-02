No, There Will Not Be Any "Pandemic Amnesty"

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

Nothing is Forgotten, Nothing Will Be Forgiven.

On the very first day of this year I wrote that the pandemic was over and that only the most brainwashed true believers would cling to the absurd narratives that enabled it. Since then, all of it has been exposed to be falsehoods, cluelessness and lies:

Vaccines were never tested or proven to stop transmission.

The fatality rate was around 0.005%

Ivermectin worked

Masks don’t

Lockdowns did more damage than good

…and the final straws for the credibility of all involved:

This thing came out of a lab, and

There is significant credible evidence of vaccine injuries and death

Innumerable careers, reputations and lives have been destroyed in order to enforce a completely debunked narrative as truth. The mainstream media, Big Tech, governments at all levels, neo-liberal glee clubs like the WEF, all coordinated to gaslight the entire population of the world that we were facing existential annihilation, and would have to henceforth trade in our civil rights to these authorities to escape it.

The economic damage is only now beginning to be felt in runaway inflation with central banks powerless to contain it, at risk of destroying what’s left of the economy.

We don’t need to enumerate the litany of injustice, ridicule and persecution anybody who tried to counter these absurd narratives had to endure. Lost friends, family, jobs, position, businesses, cancelations, deplatformings – all of it.

So it is unsurprising, now that the edifice is crumbling, that those who piled on to the persecutions, those who feathered their nest being “on the right side of history”, seeing that it’s all turning to dust in realtime, are starting – one and all – to back away from their role.

Now the name of the game is to distance oneself from the most intense and virulent outbreaks of mass formation psychosis in recorded history:

You can fuck right off with this shit. pic.twitter.com/YmDiHIR7TU — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) October 31, 2022

There are many who were up to their eyeballs in this who will now try to frame themselves as “the voice of reason” who was trying to introduce some rationality into the conversation.

We’re into the truly nauseating phase now, where every media whore, bluetard and imbecilic “expert” sombrely critiques the failures of Covid tyranny …as they frantically back-peddle away from their own complicity… https://t.co/9mFDpgCCD4 — Mark Jeftovic, The C̶r̶y̶p̶t̶o̶ ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) July 10, 2022

The most nauseating part of #EndTheMandates and #NoMoreLockdowns is going to be when every sociopathic zealot who wanted to literally wreck your life for non-compliance will start taking victory laps and pretending they were always champions of The Great Reopening... — Mark Jeftovic, The C̶r̶y̶p̶t̶o̶ ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) February 9, 2022

Don’t believe them.

“Sooner or Later Everyone Sits Down to a Banquet of Consequences”

If the globally botched pandemic response accomplished one thing, it was to open many people’s eyes to how obsolete and ill equipped our current institutions are for handling a global crisis in this new, decentralized, multi-polar world.

While these insular elites believed they had Divine Right to “re-imagine” every aspect of our lives for some grandiose Great Reset, it’s these sclerotic, self-serving institutions they inhabit who are going to get their asses re-imagined. With a vengeance.

Here’s what you can do to reclaim your life, and take your power back from those who abused it and used their positions against you:

Vote out any politician who imposed lockdowns or vaccine mandates – regardless of party affiliation. At least the ones who doubled down on them after it became clear how destructive and ineffective they were. Cancel all paid subscriptions to the mainstream media – you’re better off supporting the many independent outlets and those doing real journalism and providing high-signal content. Advocate for defunding state-run media apparatuses: NPR in the US, CBC in Canada, BBC in the UK, et al De-Google-fy your life: Start looking at alternatives to Big Tech. There are other search engines like Duck, Facebook is quickly becoming irrelevant, Twitter may be fun for awhile longer given the meltdowns over the Musk takeover. Don’t hire or do business with Covid fanatics. If you’re hiring or scouting vendors, check their socials: were they demonizing lockdown skeptics? Hashtagging “#Freedumb”? (Better start scrubbing those timelines, mofos) Buy Bitcoin. Yes, I’m shilling BTC because Bitcoin is the global opt-out – stacking sats is calling b/s on everything.

You can put that pandemic amnesty where the sun don’t shine. pic.twitter.com/NGIaMvLb5L — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 1, 2022

There will be no pandemic amnesty. More likely, by the time this is all over, there will be pandemic tribunals.

* * *

Mark E. Jeftovic is the CEO of easyDNS, co-founder of Bombthrower Media, author and investor. Sign up for The Bombthrower mailing list to get updates straight into your inbox and get a free copy of The Crypto Capitalist Manifesto while you’re at it. Follow me on Gettr, Telegram or Twitter.