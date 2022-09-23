Nobody Cares: Trump Approval Rating Remains Stable Despite Multiple Investigations

Despite the best efforts of the January 6th committee and Biden's 'weaponized' DOJ (which took 18 months to stage a public raid on the former President's home), Americans just don't care.

According to the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll - voters held nearly identical views from those earlier in the summer when it comes to a favorable view of Trump, whether they think he committed serious federal crimes, and who they would support in a potential 2024 Trump-Biden rematch.

Also worth noting that the Times poll sampled 49% Biden voters and 42% Trump voters, weighted towards younger Democrats and older Republicans.

Overall, 44 percent of voters viewed Mr. Trump favorably, and 53 percent viewed him unfavorably. The recent poll was fielded early this month, after news of the Justice Department’s inquiry into Mr. Trump’s handling of confidential documents but before the New York attorney general announced she was suing Mr. Trump and his family business. That level of Trump support has effectively been unchanged since the last Times/Siena poll, which was fielded in July amid televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. It was also fundamentally similar to levels of support Times/Siena polls and other surveys found in recent years. -NYT

Approximately half of voters said they thought Trump had committed serious federal crimes, while 38% said they thought he hadn't - which was essentially identical to similar responses from July.

The Times also acknowledges that Trump supporters' loyalty towards the former president "has long been clear in his favorability ratings, which remained stable throughout his time in office, even during moments of peak turmoil, such as his first impeachment trial."

Many of Mr. Trump’s signature policy proposals have remained fairly popular among the public, the September poll found. Half of all respondents favored a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, including more than 15 percent of those who said they would vote for Mr. Biden in 2024. And a majority said they agreed more with the Republican Party than with the Democratic Party when it came to illegal immigration. -NYT

Meanwhile, the poll also found that 49% of registered voters think Democrats "have gone too far in pushing a 'woke' ideology on issues related to race and gender," while 34% think Democrats have not gone far enough in exposing "racism and sexism."