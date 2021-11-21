"Nobody Likes A Snob": Bill Maher Slams AOC, Other 'Woke' Democrats For Being Out Of Touch With 'Most Of America'

Self-proclaimed "old school" Democrat Bill Maher has a message for his party: stop being snobs.

During Friday night's "Real Time," the 65-year-old comedian slammed the left over wokeness and cancel culture, and said that Democrats are losing elections because "liberals think this country is full of dumb white people."

"Vote Democrat because white people suck," should be a 2024 Democrat campaign slogan, the HBO host joked, noting that 62% of Americans think the ruling party is "out of touch."

Why are @TheDemocrats who support so many issues that benefit the middle class still considered "out of touch" by 62% of America? #DemIntervention #Midterms2022 #WokeIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/87U2n81m0d — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 20, 2021

"In plain English, nobody likes a snob. … Your micro aggression culture doesn’t play in the Rust Belt," said Maher. "If a staffer hands you a speech that says ‘menstruating people’ instead of women, don’t say that, say women."

The host also took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and technocrats for embracing "woke" culture, according to PJ Media.

"It’s [wokeness] a joke, because it makes you think of people who wake up offended and take orders from Twitter and their over-sensitivity has grown tiresome," he said, adding that Democrats shouldn't alienate white voters without college degrees.

As PJ Media's A.J. Kaufman notes:

In his surprising gubernatorial triumph in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin received more than 70% of the vote in the commonwealth’s 45 rural counties. And it’s not like Youngkin is a populist or a candidate who electrifies voters; the governor-elect basically is Mitt Romney in a fleece vest. But blue-collar white voters increasingly realize Democrats are smug and hostile to them. Recall that an old white guy with, rightly or wrongly, a moderate reputation was the only Democrat last year who didn’t shed working-class whites — both in the primaries and general election.

On Wednesday night, Maher told CNN's Chris Cuomo that critical race theory is "just virtue signaling," and accused liberals of being "afraid to acknowledge progress."

"It’s just something going on in the schools that never went on before," said Maher.

"I think, I remember what my education was with American history. We learned about the Civil War. I mean, they mentioned racism. We understood slavery and Lincoln … But they didn’t really go into it any more than ‘Gone with the Wind’ goes into it. It was there but you didn’t feel it, this really. Now we’re doing that, and I think that’s a good thing. People should understand that," said Maher, adding " That’s different than teaching that racism is the essence of America . That’s what people get upset about, or involving children, who are probably not old enough, or sophisticated enough, to understand this very complicated issue, with a very complicated history."

Watch: