"Not The Right Fit" - Disney Exec Who Led Anti-Florida-Bill Response Leaves Firm After 3 Months

The Disney executive who sculpted the company's response to Florida's parental rights bill has left his position after just three months on the job.

Disney's (now former) new head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, said in a statement to his team that:

“It has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit," adding that, "After talking this over with [Disney CEO] Bob [Chapek], I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities."

Morrell's efforts to position the company against the bill have arguably backfired as Florida Republicans led by Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped Disney of special privileges the company has enjoyed in that state for several decades.

Another example of 'get woke, go broke'?

Kristina Schake, hired earlier this month, will replace him as head of communications, Disney said in a statement Friday. She is a former public relations director for Instagram and served as a spokeswoman for First Lady Michelle Obama.

We can only imagine how strong her virtue-signaling game is...

Read Chapek’s memo to staff, obtained by Deadline: