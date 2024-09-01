"Not The Type Of Character You Want" In High Office - Tim Walz's Brother Slams VP Candidate

The eldest brother of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz threw his sibling under the bus in a series of Friday night Facebook posts, saying he isn't "the type of character" Americans would want in high office, and cryptically referring to "stories [he] could tell" that would hammer home the point.

Coming soon to a Trump rally near you? Tim Walz's older brother Jeff and his wife, Laurie (Facebook via New York Post)

Sixty-seven-year-old Jeff Walz also declared he has major political differences with his brother, who's been the governor of Minnesota since 2019 following a dozen years in the US House of Representatives. “I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” wrote Jeff Walz, the New York Post was first to report on Saturday.

Before the Post exclusive, conservative podcaster Laura Loomer publicized a March 2023 Facebook post in which Jeff Walz expressed his disgust over Donald Trump being indicted in Manhattan over his handling of hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. "We've just become a third world banana republic," he wrote.

Unless and until Jeff Walz gets specific about where he differs with Kamala Harris' running mate, we can only speculate. There's lots of hard-left nuttiness and tyranny on Tim's record, including:

Putting tampons in boys' school bathrooms

Keeping the National Guard in the sidelines while Minneapolis burned during the 2020 George Floyd riots

Seizing emergency powers during the Covid-19 pandemic and going all-out with business closures, mask mandates and declaring church worship "non-essential"

Funding free college for illegal immigrants

Declaring Minnesota a "trans refuge"

Policy differences with relatives are one thing, but the Harris-Walz campaign is probably particularly anxious about Jeff Walz's strong suggestion that his brother is morally flawed, and that he has an inventory of anecdotes that underscore that accusation: “The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

From the sound of it, Jeff Walz might just tell some of those stories under a big spotlight: When another Facebook user encouraged Walz to "get on stage with President Trump and endorse him," Jeff Walz replied, "I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.”

Even before Jeff Walz's mini-rant, there were already character clouds swirling over the would-be vice president's head. For example, while making a case for gutting the Second Amendment's safeguarding of the individual human right of armed self-defense, Tim Walz falsely told an audience that he'd carried a weapon in war:

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war" - Tim Walz



What's more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here?



1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Jeff Walz said he hasn't talked to his famous brother in eight years. So far, the reason for their apparent estrangement isn't in the public domain, and the elder Walz declined to be interviewed by the Post. He lives in the Florida panhandle town of Freeport with this wife. The two previously owned a musical instrument and gear story in Inverness, in the west-central part of the state.

While they're split now, the Post notes that the brothers are united in having criminal rap sheets. Tim Walz was famously arrested for drunk driving, while Jeff Walz engaged in petty thievery while he was himself in a position of public trust:

While he was an assistant principal at Crystal River Middle School, Jeff Walz allegedly stole a bicycle tube, handlebar grips and a three-way outlet adapter totaling $13 from an Inverness Walmart, according to the Tampa Bay Times and a letter of reprimand from Florida’s Education Practices Commission. -- New York Post

Sounds like there's some great genes in that Walz family tree. Should we expect CNN and the New York Times to roll with the familial anti-endorsement story?