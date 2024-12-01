"This Is Nuts": NYC Pays Pakistani-Owned Roosevelt Hotel $220 Million To House Illegal Aliens 

Americans should be outraged by New York City's $220 million sweetheart deal with Pakistan to lease the prestigious Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as a luxury shelter for illegal aliens. The most alarming issue is that NYC paid a foreign government to help house the migrants.

X user John LeFevre resurfaced a 2023 news story, first published by The Economic Times, regarding Pakistan's decision to lease the iconic Roosevelt Hotel to the local government, sympathetic to globalist policies, such as open borders.

For some context, Pakistan has owned the Roosevelt Hotel since 1979. State-owned Pakistan International Airlines acquired the trophy property through its investment arm, PIA Investments Limited.

According to the 2023 report, the lease agreement spans three years, during which NYC stuffed thousands of illegal aliens into the 1,250-room hotel like cattle—funded entirely by taxpayers. This arrangement has sparked outrage about how NYC paid a foreign gov't to help support the invasion of the third world into a first-world city.

The Roosevelt Hotel in NYC is a breeding ground for migrant gangs like Tren de Aragua to recruit new young members. pic.twitter.com/VITs4SWNu7 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 24, 2024

"The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt," LeFevre wrote on X.

According to the public records website The Org, Najeeb Samie is a director at Roosevelt Hotel Corporation, as well as a director at Habib Bank and board member and managing director at PIA Investments.

Samie's connection with Habib Bank is alarming, given that in 2017, the New York State Department of Financial Services fined the Pakistani bank $225 million and surrendered its license to operate in the US over compliance failures in its New York branch, such as weaknesses in monitoring transactions for potential links to terrorism financing and sanctions evasion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE's Vivek Ramaswamy (also led by Elon Musk), is livid over NYC funding a foreign gov't entity with taxpayer dollars in supporting the migrant invasion. He called the migrant housing scheme totally "nuts":

"A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts.

A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts. https://t.co/Oy4Z9qoX45 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2024

Musk also chimed in, calling it "Crazy."

Crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2024

