NY Man Robs Woman At Knifepoint, Released Without Bail And Promptly Finds Another Female Victim

A man in New York City was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint in a Nov. 22 subway attack. Hours later he was released on bail by Judge James Clynes, a Democrat.

Prosecutors asked for Augustin Garcia to be held on a $15,000 bail after he was arrested for robbery last week, but he was released without bail and was arrested for theft just hours later. (NYPD)

After a good night's sleep in his own bed, 63-year-old Augustin Garcia stole an iPhone from another woman on the subway the next morning, according to Fox News.

He now faces charges of petty larceny, grand larceny, robbery, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing.

He allegedly stole a woman's purse on the afternoon of Nov. 22 and ran onto a train, then "displayed a knife and told her to stay back" when she pursued him, according to a criminal complaint. After he was arrested, prosecutors requested a $15,000 cash bail or a $45,000 bond, but Judge James Clynes let him go on supervised release just after midnight on Nov. 23, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox News. Garcia was arrested again about seven hours later for allegedly stealing from the second victim and prosecutors upped the request to a $20,000 cash bail or a $60,000 bond, but Judge Valentina Morales ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

"My brother is a sick person," said Jose Garcia, Augustin's brother, in a comment to the NY Post, adding that Augustin used to be "sharp as a weasel" when he was working as a supervisor at at welding company. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia around 35 years ago.

"When he goes to the hospital and is committed there, sometimes for a month or two, he sometimes doesn’t get the treatment completely, and they release him. And once they release him, the problem comes back again," Garcia continued.

Augustin was arrested the day before the first robbery for allegedly stealing a 12-pack of beer from a Bronx bodega - and reportedly bragged to the cops that he knew he'd be released.

"I know I'm getting out, he said, adding "I have no record."