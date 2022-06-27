NY Supreme Court Tosses Law Allowing Noncitizens To Vote

The New York Supreme Court on Monday struck down a NYC law allowing noncitizens to vote, handing a victory to the Republican National Committee (RNC) which filed a lawsuit against the law in January.

The Court said in its decision that the city has no legal authority to allow illegal immigrants to vote, according to the Daily Caller.

"There is no statutory ability for the City of New York to issue inconsistent laws permitting non-citizens to vote and exceed the authority granted to it by the New York State Constitution," wrote the court. "Though voting is a right that so many citizens take for granted, the City of New York cannot ‘obviate’ the restrictions imposed by the Constitution."

Today, a New York State court struck down NYC's unconstitutional law allowing non-citizens to vote.

This law was unconstitutional from the start, and even those who voted for it knew this.

Only Albany can change this. Not the Council. That's why I voted against it last year. pic.twitter.com/IEjbbIyItr — Kalman Yeger (@KalmanYeger) June 27, 2022

According to the RNC, approximately 1 million noncitizen adults live in NYC, and claimed they could comprise 15% or more of the vote in local races - which violates the state constitution requiring that voters be US citizens.

"Today’s ruling is a huge victory for election integrity and the rule of law: American elections should be decided by American citizens. The [Republican National Committee (RNC)] is proud to head a broad coalition in successfully challenging this unconstitutional scheme and will continue to lead the effort across the country to ensure only citizens can vote in America’s elections," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

According to a spokesperson for the NYC law department, the ruling is "disappointing … for people who value bringing in thousands more New Yorkers into the democratic process," adding "we are evaluating next steps."