print-icon
print-icon

NYC "Afraid" Of Possible Pro-Gun Supreme Court Win

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 12:05 AM

Submitted by The Machine Gun Nest (TMGN).,

As if we needed any more evidence that the Supreme Court case, NYSRPA v. Bruen, will expand gun rights, New York politicians are sounding the alarm that a pro-gun ruling could have a significant impact.

We've been covering NYSRPA v. Bruen for a while now, for those unaware. The case deals with what's known as "may issue" licensing schemes regarding concealed carry permit issuance in liberal states.

In states with a "may issue" system, you as a citizen must provide a "good and substantial reason" as to why you "need" to carry a firearm. Often this system is used to deny average citizens a permit to carry, as self-defense is not a "substantial" enough reason.

In contrast to the rest of the United States, where the vast majority of states are "shall issue." Also, in comparison to "May Issue," a "Shall Issue" system leaves the burden of proof on the State as to why a citizen shouldn't have a permit. Simply, "Shall Issue" means that you can receive a license if you can legally own a firearm.

Also worth mentioning is that now in 25 States, "constitutional carry" has been implemented, making the need for a permit completely irrelevant. If you can legally own a gun, you can lawfully carry that gun. We're currently seeing a push for more states to nix their permit requirements, including Florida.

"We should be very afraid," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams when asked about a possible pro-gun victory in NYSRPA v Bruen. But what is there to be afraid of?

Reports from the corporate media seem to twist language to make the idea of law-abiding citizens gaining easier access to concealed carry permits a scary and dangerous occurrence. But, we know from multiple studies that concealed carry permit holders are some of the most law-abiding citizens out there. 

Take, for example, a recent study conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department (and highlighted by the good folks over at The Reload).

In the study, it seems that on a week-by-week basis since the city of Philadelphia made their concealed carry permit more accessible, homicides have decreased, while defensive shootings have increased.

It's also worth noting that even in response to the recent tragedy in Buffalo, NY, many people are looking to arm themselves to defend their communities. Currently, in New York, getting a permit to carry is tough. NYSRPA v. Bruen could change that.

Overall, there doesn't seem to be any benefit to restricting law-abiding citizens' access to self-defense. It's just common sense; criminals don't follow the law and will continue to have guns regardless of the rules and regulations that are passed and implemented. Why not let the average citizen have the ability to defend themselves if they choose to do so?

0