NYC "Afraid" Of Possible Pro-Gun Supreme Court Win

As if we needed any more evidence that the Supreme Court case, NYSRPA v. Bruen, will expand gun rights, New York politicians are sounding the alarm that a pro-gun ruling could have a significant impact.

We've been covering NYSRPA v. Bruen for a while now, for those unaware. The case deals with what's known as "may issue" licensing schemes regarding concealed carry permit issuance in liberal states.

In states with a "may issue" system, you as a citizen must provide a "good and substantial reason" as to why you "need" to carry a firearm. Often this system is used to deny average citizens a permit to carry, as self-defense is not a "substantial" enough reason.

In contrast to the rest of the United States, where the vast majority of states are "shall issue." Also, in comparison to "May Issue," a "Shall Issue" system leaves the burden of proof on the State as to why a citizen shouldn't have a permit. Simply, "Shall Issue" means that you can receive a license if you can legally own a firearm.

Also worth mentioning is that now in 25 States, "constitutional carry" has been implemented, making the need for a permit completely irrelevant. If you can legally own a gun, you can lawfully carry that gun. We're currently seeing a push for more states to nix their permit requirements, including Florida.

"We should be very afraid," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams when asked about a possible pro-gun victory in NYSRPA v Bruen. But what is there to be afraid of?

Reports from the corporate media seem to twist language to make the idea of law-abiding citizens gaining easier access to concealed carry permits a scary and dangerous occurrence. But, we know from multiple studies that concealed carry permit holders are some of the most law-abiding citizens out there.

Take, for example, a recent study conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department (and highlighted by the good folks over at The Reload).

In the study, it seems that on a week-by-week basis since the city of Philadelphia made their concealed carry permit more accessible, homicides have decreased, while defensive shootings have increased.

I probably won't remember to follow up on this every week, but I figured I'd check in again on Philly. Down an additional 1% in homicide vs. 2021. It was 13.95% when the article ran.



Robbery numbers continue to be terrible though compared to other violent crime, which is down. https://t.co/sutF4e1dyZ pic.twitter.com/8WVdyxz1Np — Konstadinos Moros (@MorosKostas) May 16, 2022

It's also worth noting that even in response to the recent tragedy in Buffalo, NY, many people are looking to arm themselves to defend their communities. Currently, in New York, getting a permit to carry is tough. NYSRPA v. Bruen could change that.

This is why I advocate for people in my community to arm and protect ourselves. We’re not in the 1950s and will not be killed like cattle.



Stop blaming it on mental illness. The disgusting animal who murdered 10 people knew exactly what he was doing he should have ZERO sympathy! — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) May 16, 2022

This gentleman puts it perfectly: if more people were armed and knew how to use firearms, this killer may have been stopped sooner. States must give law-abiding Americans the ability to defend themselves, and hopefully SCOTUS will issue a ruling that will do just that. pic.twitter.com/FjKlaZ5vFT — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 16, 2022

Overall, there doesn't seem to be any benefit to restricting law-abiding citizens' access to self-defense. It's just common sense; criminals don't follow the law and will continue to have guns regardless of the rules and regulations that are passed and implemented. Why not let the average citizen have the ability to defend themselves if they choose to do so?