NYC's Novel Idea To Solve Rampant Car Theft Is Hand Out Free Apple AirTags

Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City would distribute hundreds of Apple AirTags to residents as part of a cunning plan to combat a spike in car thefts across the five boroughs.

"The aggravated number of grand larceny autos continues to drive up crime in our city," said Adams. These GPS-tracking devices are a "really amazing piece of ingenuity" and will allow police to track stolen vehicles.

He said the 500 AirTags will be distributed to residents in the coming days. The Association for a Better New York donated the devices amid a spike in crime. The latest data shows car thefts jumped 19.4% in the Bronx from this time last year. Citywide, the number of stolen vehicles has risen from 3,756 to 4,184, up 11.4%, over that same period.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell had this to say about the AirTags:

"It allows our officers to be more strategic while mitigating pursuits, keeping us safe and keeping the community safe. "Hopefully we recover your car undamaged, we take a bad guy off the streets, and you get a car back to conduct your business and it doesn't impose on your life."

The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag. #GSD pic.twitter.com/fTfk8p4lye — NYPD Chief of Department (@NYPDChiefOfDept) April 30, 2023

While the mayor urged New Yorkers to use the AirTags, the internet laughed at the new plan...

"Democrats will do anything but enforce the laws," a Twitter user said while replying to the story published by ABC News.

Someone questioned: "How is this going to help? The judges let the thieves go through their no bail program."

People seem fed up with progressive city leadership...

"And then what? You track down the car with the thief still behind the wheel, what do you do? Arrest him for the 10th time and then let him out in 48 hours? I hope you're buying a lot of air tags."

This is all just for optics, as Adams fails to confront a wave of car thefts.