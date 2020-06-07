NYT Editorial Page Head Quits After Internal Revolt Over Tom Cotton Op-Ed

The New York Times' Editorial Page editor, James Bennet, has resigned 'effective immediately' after publishing an Op-Ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) which called for the deployment of the military to quell civil unrest under the Insurrection Act of 1807.

The Times announced Bennet's resignation in a Sunday statement which also noted that deputy editorial page editor, Jim Dao, is stepping off the masthead and being reassigned to the newsroom. Bennet, who became Eitorial Page Editor in May, 2016 will be replaced by Katie Kingsbury, who joined the Times in 2017 after contributing the Daily Beast, BusinessWeek, Time, Reuters and Fortune.

Cotton's Op-Ed caused a schism within the Times, with 'woke' younger staffers insisting that Cotton's divergent opinion had no place on the platform, and older employees defending the decision to publish.

Opinion Editor at @nytimes just walked out. That’s right, he quit over the excellent Op-Ed penned by our great Senator @TomCottonAR. TRANSPARENCY! The State of Arkansas is very proud of Tom. The New York Times is Fake News!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Times publisher A.G. Sulzburger said in a statement "James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times. He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I’m grateful for his many contributions."

James Bennet has resigned as head of @nytopinion.

Here’s the note from NYT publisher A.G. Sulzberger. pic.twitter.com/EWrF68bjHo — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 7, 2020

In short, publish a divergent opinion at an outlet run by leftists and lose your job. And to think, last year Bennet was under consideration to succeed Dean Baquet as the Times' executive editor.